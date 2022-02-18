Bitcoin Under Pressure, Lower Support at $30K-$35K

Bitcoin (BTC) remains in its short-term downtrend begun in November, currently off 40% from its all-time high near $69,000. The cryptocurrency was testing initial support at $40,000 at press time, although stronger support is seen at $30,000, which was roughly the bottom of 2021's selloff.

Momentum signals remain negative, indicating consistent selling pressure over the past month. Further, BTC was unable to break above its 40-week moving average at $45,724, which presents a bearish bias.

Still, the relative strength index (RSI) on the weekly chart is rising from its most oversold level since March 2020. That could keep short-term buyers active so long as the $30,000 support level holds.

If the $28,000-$30,000 range is broken, prices could experience additional downside, similar to the 80% peak-to-trough decline during the 2018 bear market.