U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,364.62
    -15.64 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,197.03
    -115.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,615.42
    -101.30 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.85
    -4.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.48
    -0.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.80
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0650
    +0.1360 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,188.51
    -904.56 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.72
    -15.06 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Bitcoin Under Pressure, Lower Support at $30K-$35K

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTC-USD

Bitcoin (BTC) remains in its short-term downtrend begun in November, currently off 40% from its all-time high near $69,000. The cryptocurrency was testing initial support at $40,000 at press time, although stronger support is seen at $30,000, which was roughly the bottom of 2021's selloff.

Momentum signals remain negative, indicating consistent selling pressure over the past month. Further, BTC was unable to break above its 40-week moving average at $45,724, which presents a bearish bias.

Still, the relative strength index (RSI) on the weekly chart is rising from its most oversold level since March 2020. That could keep short-term buyers active so long as the $30,000 support level holds.

If the $28,000-$30,000 range is broken, prices could experience additional downside, similar to the 80% peak-to-trough decline during the 2018 bear market.

Recommended Stories

  • Lehman Brothers Bargain Hunter Bob Diamond Now Paying Up for Crypto

    Diamond’s SPAC Concord is now valuing stablecoin issuer Circle at $9 billion, twice the initial valuation.

  • Bitcoin Will Continue to Fall in March to Low Levels

    A prominent crypto analyst advised ordinary investors to wait for a bitcoin rally before buying altcoins like ethererum, XRP, solana and dogecoin.

  • SKALE sets sights on DeFi and NFTs with $100M ecosystem program

    Multi-chain blockchain network SKALE has today revealed a $100 million ecosystem incentive program to rapidly increase the number of DeFi and NFT platforms being onboarded and built on its network.

  • Russia announces nuclear forces drills amid rising tensions with Ukraine

    Russia has announced nuclear forces drills for this weekend amid rising tensions with Ukraine and Western warnings of an invasion of the former Soviet state.The drills will be used to display Russia's nuclear arsenal, one of the biggest in the world, to other countries, The Associated Press reported. The announcement of the drills comes as the U.S. envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) in Europe said Russia has between...

  • Litecoin leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post advances

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Friday, with Litecoin (LTCUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 2.01% to $119.66. Six additional currencies posted raises Friday.

  • Bitcoin’s Value Depends on Its Decentralization

    Why the investment thesis for Bitcoin is built on the network’s decentralization.

  • Looking for the Next Shiba Inu? Check Out These 2 Cryptocurrencies

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) vaulted out of nowhere to deliver the most jaw-dropping gains of any cryptocurrency in history. Sure, Shiba Inu has bounced back somewhat. If you're looking for the next Shiba Inu, you might want to check out these two cryptocurrencies.

  • Civilians evacuated from eastern Ukraine as pro-Russia separatists warn of war

    Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered the mass evacuation of women, children and elderly civilians to Russia on Friday, alleging that Ukraine was preparing a military offensive. Ukraine immediately denied the accusations.Why it matters: U.S. officials have warned that Russia is preparing to manufacture a pretext to invade Ukraine in the coming days, and that it could take the form of a fabricated escalation in territory controlled by separatists.Get market news worthy of your

  • ETHDenver Shows Not All Crypto Communities Are the Same

    In a day focused on reforming economics and society, ETHheads argued that DAOs can return power to the people.

  • Unifriends Announces NFT Drop for New Play-to-Earn Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem

    Initial Whitelist Minting of 3D NFTs for 10,000 one-of-a-kind, unique generative unicorns with varying traits and rarity; 100 percent of secondary sales will go back to the community treasury and l...

  • China Wipes $26 Billion Off Meituan’s Value With New Fee Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan tumbled the most in nearly seven months after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, showing that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipThe Housing B

  • Fed expands trading restrictions on policymakers to cover crypto, other assets

    The Federal Reserve on Friday released a set of new rules that restrict some of the nation’s most powerful economic policymakers — and their family members — from actively trading stocks and other securities.

  • Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

    What happened Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter. In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Why Shopify Plunged 23% This Week

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are plunging 22.7% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the e-commerce platform reported earnings that indicated its pandemic tailwinds have evaporated.

  • DraftKings drops, Roku plunges, Virgin Galactic chairman Chamath Palihapitiya steps down

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down trending stock tickers and business news.

  • Charlie Munger explains why Berkshire didn't make any big acquisitions during the pandemic

    Global mergers and acquisitions activity hit record highs during the pandemic as companies took significant steps to shape the trajectory of their futures in a post-COVID world. However, Berkshire Hathaway notably did not acquire any large companies throughout the pandemic.

  • Roku stock plummets on Q4 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down Roku's latest earnings results.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.