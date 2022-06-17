U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Bitcoin Well Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Bitcoin Well
·3 min read
In this article:
Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (the “Company” or “Bitcoin Well”) (TSXV: BTCW), announced that at its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the “Meeting”), four nominees were elected as directors of Bitcoin Well.

The elected directors are: Mitchell Demeter, David Bradley, Adam O’Brien and Terry Rhode.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to our outgoing directors for their expert guidance and support as we took Bitcoin Well public and over the last year,” said Adam O’Brien, Founder & CEO of Bitcoin Well. “As we move into the next stage of our strategic plan, I look forward to working with the Board to identify how to best facilitate sustainable shareholder value creation as we continue to future-proof money.”

Mitchell Demeter and Terry Rhode are newly appointed to the Bitcoin Well Board of Directors.

Mitchell Demeter is the Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Madali Ventures. Previously, he was the President of Netcoins Inc., a Canadian online cryptocurrency brokerage wholly owned by BIGG Digital Assets (CSE: BIGG) in which he also sat on the Board of Directors. He is a serial entrepreneur with a ‎range of experience in blockchain, exchanges, and currency trading. He brought the world its first Bitcoin ATM in 2013 to Vancouver, BC. He currently sits on the Board of Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) and advises several other cryptocurrency and fintech businesses including Secure Digital Markets and Inetco Systems Limited.

Terry Rhode was one of Rosenau Transport’s longest-serving employees and a partial owner. Before starting with Rosenau Transport in 1998, he was a management consultant and advised various businesses on ways to streamline their operations and has returned to that role at a board level. He is well-versed in every aspect of administration including: accounting and IT, operations, change management, project management, sales and pricing. Terry’s final role at Rosenau Transport was Vice President of Corporate Development and Chairman of the board for the Rosenau group of companies.

At the Meeting, resolutions were also passed to appoint Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as auditors of Bitcoin Well and to approve the Amended Stock Option Plan, as described in the Bitcoin Well Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2022 with slight amendments as presented at the Meeting.

Additional details regarding the Meeting are available on the Bitcoin Well website (www.bitcoinwell.com), via SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or can be requested from the Company.

About Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin. Bitcoin Well is on a mission to shift the relationship that society has with money by offering an ecosystem of products and services that make Bitcoin accessible and understood. This ecosystem includes self custodial financial offerings (both in-person and online); technology development, including SaaS and internal technology developments through Ghostlab, the technology arm of the business; and educational resources designed with the needs of both the customers, and the industry, in mind.

Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram to keep up to date with our business. For OTC location information visit bitcoinwell.com/locations.

Bitcoin Well Contact Information
For investor & media information, please contact:

Myles Dougan, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 587 982 2769
m.dougan@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: 
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Bitcoin Well actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which Bitcoin Well operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.


