Bitcoin Well Announces Annual General Meeting Results

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (the “Company” or “Bitcoin Well”) (TSXV: BTCW), announced that at its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the “Meeting”), four nominees were elected as directors of Bitcoin Well.



The elected directors are: Mitchell Demeter, David Bradley, Adam O’Brien and Terry Rhode.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to our outgoing directors for their expert guidance and support as we took Bitcoin Well public and over the last year,” said Adam O’Brien, Founder & CEO of Bitcoin Well. “As we move into the next stage of our strategic plan, I look forward to working with the Board to identify how to best facilitate sustainable shareholder value creation as we continue to future-proof money.”

Mitchell Demeter and Terry Rhode are newly appointed to the Bitcoin Well Board of Directors.

Mitchell Demeter is the Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Madali Ventures. Previously, he was the President of Netcoins Inc., a Canadian online cryptocurrency brokerage wholly owned by BIGG Digital Assets (CSE: BIGG) in which he also sat on the Board of Directors. He is a serial entrepreneur with a ‎range of experience in blockchain, exchanges, and currency trading. He brought the world its first Bitcoin ATM in 2013 to Vancouver, BC. He currently sits on the Board of Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) and advises several other cryptocurrency and fintech businesses including Secure Digital Markets and Inetco Systems Limited.

Terry Rhode was one of Rosenau Transport’s longest-serving employees and a partial owner. Before starting with Rosenau Transport in 1998, he was a management consultant and advised various businesses on ways to streamline their operations and has returned to that role at a board level. He is well-versed in every aspect of administration including: accounting and IT, operations, change management, project management, sales and pricing. Terry’s final role at Rosenau Transport was Vice President of Corporate Development and Chairman of the board for the Rosenau group of companies.

At the Meeting, resolutions were also passed to appoint Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as auditors of Bitcoin Well and to approve the Amended Stock Option Plan, as described in the Bitcoin Well Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2022 with slight amendments as presented at the Meeting.

Additional details regarding the Meeting are available on the Bitcoin Well website ( www.bitcoinwell.com ), via SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or can be requested from the Company.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin. Bitcoin Well is on a mission to shift the relationship that society has with money by offering an ecosystem of products and services that make Bitcoin accessible and understood. This ecosystem includes self custodial financial offerings (both in-person and online); technology development, including SaaS and internal technology developments through Ghostlab, the technology arm of the business; and educational resources designed with the needs of both the customers, and the industry, in mind.

