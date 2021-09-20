U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.00
    +16.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,005.00
    +166.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,061.75
    +52.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,188.00
    +11.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.85
    +0.56 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.71
    +4.90 (+23.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5350
    +0.1150 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,962.62
    -5,038.26 (-10.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.49
    -89.90 (-7.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,945.58
    -554.47 (-1.82%)
     

Bitcoin Well Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker, Announces Issuance of Incentive Stock Options and Management Changes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bitcoin Well
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policies. In addition, Bitcoin Well has granted 300,565 incentive stock options (“Options”) to directors of the Company with an exercise price of $0.31 and a term of five years, expiring September 30, 2026.

ITG RETAINED AS MARKET MAKER

“By partnering with an established firm like Independent Trading Group, we are thrilled about the opportunity to enhance our liquidity and hopefully attract a broader investor base,” said Adam O’Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. “Having recently become the first publicly-traded bitcoin ATM company, we are committed to further raising awareness about our story and engaging with the investment community.”

ITG will trade shares of the company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the company. Bitcoin Well and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

The agreement is for an open-ended term of at least three months which may be terminated on a 30-day notice. ITG will be compensated $5,000 per month for the initial term and will be paid by the company from its working capital resources.

About Independent Trading Group Inc.

Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) is Canada’s only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada’s foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

CHANGE IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Bitcoin Well also announces changes to its senior management team. The Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mandy Johnston, MBA, CPA (US), CMA (US), CSCA, was relieved of her duties at Bitcoin Well effective September 17, 2021 (the “Effective Date”).

Bitcoin Well appreciates Ms. Johnston’s contributions to the Company over the past year and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

As of the Effective Date, the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed current Financial Controller, Luke Thibodeau, CPA, CAMS, to act as interim Chief Financial Officer until a permanent CFO is named. In addition, Jason Vandenberg CPA, CA, who acted as CFO for the Company earlier in 2021, continues to be retained in an advisory capacity to provide oversight over the Company’s financial operations.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services. The Company generates revenue and based on management’s assessment of publicly-available data, is the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company in the world, with an enterprising consolidation strategy to deliver accretive and cost-effective expansion in North America and globally. As leaders of the longest-running, founder-led Bitcoin ATM company in Canada, management of Bitcoin Well brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain along with access to proprietary, cutting-edge software development that supports further expansion. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram to keep up to date with our business.

Contact Information

For investor information, please contact:

Bitcoin Well
10142 82 Avenue NW Edmonton, AB T6E 1Z4
bitcoinwell.com
Adam O’Brien, President & CEO or
Dave Bradley, Chief Revenue Officer
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
ir@bitcoinwell.com

For media queries and further information, please contact:

Karen Smola, Director of Marketing
Tel: 587-735-1570
k.smola@bitcoinwell.com

Reader Advisory / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding Bitcoin Well which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties, such as the timing of expansion plans and activities, the maintenance of an orderly market and improving liquidity of the Company's shares, as well as various business objectives. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties such as the risk that the closing may not occur for any reason. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to factors such as: (i) adverse market conditions and (ii) the need for additional financing. Except as required by law, Bitcoin Well does not intend to update any changes to such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hid

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Monday morning amid a broad-based sell-off driven by concerns around the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). At 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down about 5% from Friday's closing price. You've probably heard that Evergrande is thought to be close to bankruptcy, that the Chinese government is thought to be unwilling to bail it out, and that its failure could have broad effects on stocks in China and possibly beyond.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • Why Monday’s selloff will be a ‘blip’ by year-end

    Baird PWM Market Strategist Michael Antonelli&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the hectic actions taking place in the market right now, how Chinese stocks are affecting the market, and what to expect from Congress debt ceiling as they debate the debt ceiling.

  • 15 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David Abrams

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in today according to David Abrams based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Abrams’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David […]

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs Fell Today

    Bank stocks struggled Monday as the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bill, which is often a strong indicator of bank profits, declined as a result of the broader market sell-off.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Sells Off On China Property Default Fears; These 4 Top Growth Stocks Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher late Monday after the stock market sold off on China property default fears. Apple and Tesla tumbled.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.