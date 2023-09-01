Bitcoin's Brief Spikes Reversed, Biden Administration Commits $15.5B To Upgrade Automaker Factories - Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today
US Markets
S&P 500, Nasdaq Set To Rebound On Hopes Of Jobs Data Swaying Fed: Why This Analyst Sees Bull Run Rolling Into Seasonally Weak September
This Analyst With 83% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 7% Upside In Alphabet - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For August From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts
PagerDuty, Broadcom And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Broadcom, Lululemon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
Crypto
Could Bitcoin Be Involved? El Salvador's Nayib Bukele Joins Forces With Google Cloud
Gary Gensler Has Avoided Saying This For Ages, But A New York Court Just Did: Ethereum Is A Commodity
YouTuber Accidentally Displays Seed Phrase On Livestream, Loses $60K Worth Of Crypto In Minutes
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Moves $38M Worth Of Tokens Following Shibarium Revival
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As SEC Puts Off Spot ETF Decision Until October: Analyst Predicts Apex Crypto Poised For Imminent Breakout, To Reach $30K Levels
Bitcoin's Brief Spikes On Alleged Good News Quickly Reversed, Notes Peter Schiff: 'How Many More Times Will The Crypto Lemmings Be Fooled'
US Politics
Elon Musk Finds Trump's Funny Comments Better Than Rants On Social Media: 'Perhaps Advice I Should Take Myself'
Donald Trump Assassination? Tucker Carlson Says 'We're Speeding Toward' It Amid Ex-President's Legal Woes
White House Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene For Linking Government Funding To Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Disney Firefighters Who Backed Ron DeSantis Face Benefit Cuts By Company's New Board: Report
White House Urges Congress To Act, Calls For Temporary Funding Measure To Avoid Government Shutdown
Biden Administration Commits $15.5B To Upgrade Automaker Factories For EV Production
World Politics
World Economy
Singapore Gears Up For Highly-Anticipated Presidential Election After More Than A Decade
China Points Finger At Team Biden For Trade Dip: 'Direct Consequence Of US Moves'
Tech
Apple Is Cooking Up A Secret Recipe To Make The iPhone 16 Display Brighter And More Efficient
This MacBook Pro Model Is Now A 'Vintage Product' That Will No Longer Get OS Updates
VMware Posts Mixed Q2 Earnings, On Track To Close Broadcom Deal Next Month
Is Meta's Data Request Form A Real Defense Against AI Intrusion?
Apple Reveals Why It Ditched Plans To Scan iPhones For Child Sexual Abuse Material: 'Slippery Slope Of Unintended Consequences'
Morgan Stanley Boosts Palantir Stake By 50% In Q2, Then Slaps It with A 'Sell' Tag — And Social Media Is Obviously Outraged
Electric Vehicle
Why Tesla Stock Is Edging Up Premarket Despite Steep US Price Cuts
Tesla Rival XPeng's August Deliveries Zooms 43% On Strong G6 Acceleration
Tesla Rival Nio Shortens Delivery Wait Time By Two Weeks For ES8 In China
Tesla Scraps These Lower-Cost Standard Range Models Just Weeks After Launch
Tesla Slashes Model S, X Prices By Up To 19% — And Makes One Of Them Eligible For Tax Credits
Tesla Makes FSD 20% Cheaper Despite Musk's Grumbles About Price Already Being 'Very Low'
Polestar 4 Electric SUV Coupe Deliveries Slated Before Year-End In China, Confirms CEO
Communications
Consumer
Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against GM And Stellantis Over Contract Talks: 'Insulting, Counterproductive And Illegal'
Space
