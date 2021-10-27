U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,575.28
    +0.49 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,642.52
    -114.36 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,332.80
    +97.08 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.62
    -24.45 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.69
    -1.96 (-2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5470
    -0.0720 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6800
    -0.4490 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,908.90
    -3,301.41 (-5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.45
    -61.88 (-4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Bitdeer Group Showcases Diversity With New Filecoin Mining Option

Bitdeer Group
·4 min read

The new Filecoin mining plan further expands Bitdeer Group's all-in-one digital asset mining ecosystem.

Bitdeer Group Showcases Diversity with New Filecoin Mining Option

Bitdeer Group Showcases Diversity with New Filecoin Mining Option
Bitdeer Group Showcases Diversity with New Filecoin Mining Option
Bitdeer Group Showcases Diversity with New Filecoin Mining Option

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Group, the world's leading digital mining services provider, has developed an all-inclusive range of products and services to fit customer needs — no matter their scale, and experience level. As part of this diversification effort, Bitdeer Group is excited to announce that one of its business lines, Bitdeer, will now support Filecoin mining as part of its Cloud Hashrate service.

By building its mining ecosystem with an integrated supply chain, Bitdeer Group introduces customers to the world of digital asset mining without any complicated processes or technical hurdles. The procurement, transport, management, operation, and maintenance of mining facilities are handled by a team of industry experts.

Bitdeer Group believes in flexibility and customer choice. Its business line Bitdeer is a one-click mining solution where customers can enjoy an unprecedented level of customization. It offers Cloud Hashrate and Cloud Hosting service plans, each with a "classic" and "accelerator" mode, depending on customer needs. Users can also choose from five top mining pools.

As for cryptocurrency choices, Bitdeer supports the mining of more than 10 varieties, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Zcash, Decred, and Nervos CKB. The lineup features both mainstream, popular choices as well as up-and-coming cryptocurrencies with incredible potential. The latest addition of Filecoin to that lineup is another step towards diversification.

With its diverse offerings, Bitdeer Group strives to be the go-to platform for customers regardless of their backgrounds and needs. The services can be tailored to fit both institutional and retail users and can cater to userbases around the world.

Filecoin Mining via Bitdeer

Filecoin (FIL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Filecoin network, a decentralized network for data storage and retrieval. Its protocol enables anyone to rent out spare storage space on their computer, creating a new economic model for cooperative blockchain-based digital storage.

On Bitdeer, mining Filecoin is just as convenient as any of the Cloud Hashrate plans that users have grown to love. The platform's shared hashrates can be easily tracked in real-time, and are especially attractive for newcomers to the crypto space, as they can start mining with just one click.

In addition, Bitdeer's Cloud Hashrate plans benefit from the rigorous global compliance strategy and customer protection policies instituted by its parent company. The platform's internet data center (IDC) and servers for Filecoin are in Singapore and comply with local regulations.

Bitdeer Group's All-Inclusive Mining Ecosystem

Bitdeer Group showcases its diversity with its three business lines. First, Bitdeer is an industry-leading mining machine-sharing service platform. It is proud to be the world's first platform to deliver real hashrates of 1 TB and above, depending on users' specifications. Bitdeer is also the first platform of its kind to achieve complete transparency in customer rewards, which are paid directly from the mining pool. As a result, Bitdeer's four main products — Cloud Hashrate, Cloud Hosting, Hashrate Market, and Institutional Customer Service — are trusted by thousands of customers around the world.

Aside from Bitdeer, the two other business lines of Bitdeer Group are Mining Datacenter and Minerplus. The former develops and runs standardized, professional mining facilities that wield a sizable aggregate mining capacity that outshines the competition. Mining Datacenter is leading an industry-wide transition to green energy, taking advantage of multiple clean energy sources to save costs in the long run.

Minerplus supplies a proprietary infrastructure software suite that monitors, operates, manages, and safeguards mining equipment. It supports a variety of mining pools and incorporates both ASIC and GPU mining.

Together, these three business lines of Bitdeer Group meet a diversity of customer needs and deliver globally compliant and expansive services. No matter what sort of services users require, their scale and level of experience with mining — they can find what they need within Bitdeer Group's all-in-one mining ecosystem.

About Bitdeer Group

Bitdeer Group is the world's leading digital asset mining service provider. It was founded by Jihan Wu, the Co-Founder of Bitmain and Matrixport, along with Sequoia Capital, IDG, and other well-known investment institutions in the blockchain field. With its headquarters in Singapore, Bitdeer Group has branches in the United States, Europe, and other countries and regions. The group has three business lines — Bitdeer, Mining Datacenter, and Minerplus — showing its dedication to becoming the world's most reliable digital asset mining service provider.

For more information, please get in touch with Bitdeer Group:

Website: www.bitdeer.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bitdeer-group

Media Contact: pr@bitdeer.com

Business Cooperation: contact@bitdeer.com

Bitdeer Customer Service: support@bitdeer.com

*Information provided in this article is for general information and reference only and does not constitute nor is intended to be construed as any advertisement, professional advice, offer, solicitation, or recommendation to deal in any product. No guarantee, representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correctness of any information, or the future returns, performance, or outcome of any product.

Related Images






Image 1: Bitdeer Group Showcases Diversity with New Filecoin Mining Option



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • Novavax files first COVID-19 vaccine authorization in UK

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's filing for vaccine authorization in the UK, plans to seek approval from the FDA, and how supply chain disruption has affected the ramp-up of vaccine production.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • TSMC Founder Considers Washington's $52B Chip Rebuilding Plan Unfeasible; Questions Intel's Intentions

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) founder Morris Chang for the first time directly and publicly questioned Washington's efforts to rebuild semiconductor manufacturing despite TSM's move to build an advanced chip facility in the U.S. state of Arizona, Nikkei Asia reports "Even after you spend hundreds of billions of dollars, you will still find the supply chain to be incomplete, and you will find that it will be very high cost, much higher costs than what you currently have,"

  • What Is Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Up To?

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma has been touring Dutch research institutions to pursue his agriculture technology interests, SCMP reports. What Happened: China has a sizeable agricultural sector, where almost 40% of residents live in rural areas. China badly needs technological innovations in agriculture due to limited farmland, a shrinking rural workforce, and natural disasters. Photographers snapped Ma personally visiting several research institutes in the Netherlands fo

  • McDonald's Q3 earnings jump as bigger orders, menu deals boost sales

    The Golden arches posted a major beat in its third quarter results.

  • GM and McDonald's beat Q3 earnings expectations, Boeing misses on jet delays

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Q3 earnings reports from General Motors, McDonald's and Boeing.

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Copper to extend slump in 2022 as mines ramp up, China weakens - Reuters poll

    Copper prices are due to extend their decline next year from record levels touched in 2021 as mine supply ramps up and economic growth tapers in top market China, a Reuters poll found. Analysts have revised their consensus forecast for the copper market balance next year to a surplus of 82,000 tonnes from a deficit of 100,000 tonnes in the July poll. The cash copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is expected to average $9,000 a tonne in 2022, a median forecast of 29 analysts showed, down 10% from Tuesday's official price.

  • U.S. demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage and delivery hub for U.S. crude futures are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic. Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • Column: Exxon Mobil is using a bizarre Texas rule to harass a California beach city

    Exxon is exploiting a unique Texas courthouse procedure to intimidate global warming activists.

  • Cigarette Sales Rose in 2020 for First Time in 20 Years

    A new report confirms people were lighting up more during the pandemic.

  • Exclusive-Gas crisis helps to land BP $500 million windfall

    Natural gas and power prices soared to an all-time high in Europe and parts of Asia in August as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and energy consumption increased faster than supplies. In China, the government has taken measures to increase coal output and reform power markets to ensure homes are heated this winter. BP's gas trading results were disclosed at an internal call with staff earlier this month, the sources said, asking not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

  • Bitcoin Retrace Can Lead To New Buy Signal

    After another “stellar” rally that was supposed to reach 100K by next week (I’m exaggerating), Bitcoin has instead established a lower high formation off of a notable resistance area. While this price action is bearish, that does not mean Bitcoin is going into a bearish trend. The objective is to be prepared for a new buy signal off of an anticipated support area.

  • Gas price surge pushes Europe's ceramics industry to breaking point

    Continental Europe's $35 billion ceramics industry thought the worst was over when sales jumped more than 10% in the first half of the year and order books began to fill up after the damage inflicted by the pandemic. Iris Ceramica Group, based in the central region of Emilia-Romagna and one of Italy's leading manufacturers in the sector, has had to introduce an energy surcharge of 3% on invoices to help cushion the blow. "Some clients realise we've done our best to limit price rises but others, especially the big bulk buyers, are interpreting contracts to the letter and asking for a pre-warning period," says CEO Federica Minozzi.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Drop on Strong Confidence Report

    Home sales rise

  • GameStop Bets On Crypto With Blockchain-Powered 'Web3 Gaming' Project

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is betting on cryptocurrency even more, as revealed by a recent job listing suggesting that the firm is looking to join Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in developing the metaverse. What Happened: GameStop recently filed a LinkedIn job listing that says the firm is looking for a candidate fit to fill its "Product Owner - Head of Web3 Gaming" remote job role. The listing reveals that the candidate should have experience with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.