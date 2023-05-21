Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) insiders, who hold 78% of the firm would be disappointed by the recent pullback

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Bitdeer Technologies Group implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 59% ownership

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 78% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And last week, insiders endured the biggest losses as the stock fell by 14%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Bitdeer Technologies Group.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bitdeer Technologies Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Bitdeer Technologies Group's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group. Jihan Wu is currently the company's largest shareholder with 45% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 14% and 9.5% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 59% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Bitdeer Technologies Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Bitdeer Technologies Group stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of US$535m, that means they have US$418m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

