Bitdeer Technologies Group's (NASDAQ:BTDR) investors will be pleased with their 11% return over the last year

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Over the last year the Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) share price is up 11%, but that's less than the broader market return. Bitdeer Technologies Group hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Bitdeer Technologies Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Bitdeer Technologies Group actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 16%. The lacklustre gain of 11% over twelve months, is not a bad result given the falling revenue. We'd want to see progress to profitability before getting too interested in this stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Bitdeer Technologies Group shareholders have gained 11% for the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 16%. The stock trailed the market by 4.4% in that time, testament to the power of passive investing. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bitdeer Technologies Group (2 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

