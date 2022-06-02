Bitech Technologies Announces Technology Validation for Tesdison Technology with Testing Result from National Technical Systems

Bitech Technologies Corporation

Costa Mesa, CA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitech Technologies Corporation (formerly, Spine Injury Solutions, Inc) [OTCQB: SPIN] (the “Company”), a global technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus in cryptocurrency mining, data centers and other renewable energy initiatives today announces the testing results from National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTS) on the Company’s initial engineering sample which confirmed an energy efficiency multiple of three with the usage of Tesdison system on sample appliances.



NTS conducted testing in October 2019 on the Tesdison engineering unit built around U.S. patent no. 10, 547,179, B2. The Tesdison unit was developed to maximize electric output, providing continuous renewable energy from the electricity that has been stored in batteries of the unit. NTS (www.nts.com) is an independent testing, inspection, and certification company. With 59 worldwide locations, NTS provides its customers with best-in-class testing services to serve a wide range of industries, including space, defense, automotive, energy, electronics, telecommunications, medical, IoT, industrial, and aviation. NTS can create blended environments to ensure its customers’ products are able to work exactly how they want in any real-world situation. NTS is a one-stop shop for climatic and environmental testing, being able to simulate any condition on earth and beyond.

According to the Market Insider report issued on May 31, 20221, International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol has warned of a triple energy crisis that could be "much bigger" and longer lasting than the 1970s. The United States and Europe face fuel shortages as summer vacations get underway. "We have an oil crisis, a gas crisis and an electricity crisis simultaneously," said Mr. Birol. Currently, oil, gas, and electricity prices are soaring on both sides of the Atlantic, leading to a cost-of-living crisis. Meanwhile, the average price of U.S. electricity has increased 6.1% over the past year, as data from the Environmental Investigation Agency showed.

The Company is working diligently in all directions to expand its business of bringing a suite of green energy solutions to the world. With the Tesdison technology validated by NTS, Tesdison technology is expected to be the first of our electricity efficiency solutions to address the world energy crisis today.

“The success of these engineering tests from NTS allows Bitech to move forward with confidence to start our commercialization process of the Tesdison technology, not only aiming at cryptocurrency mining application, but also expanding its use to other industry applications where green energy, especially electricity, is of exigency,” stated Dr. Benjamin Tran, Chairman and CEO of Bitech Technologies.

1See: https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/commodities/fuel-shortages-summer-energy-crisis-oil-gas-price-shocks-iea-2022-5

“NTS actually performed its testing three times on our Tesdison unit as engineering sample to ensure accuracy and the result was just amazing. With the Tesdison unit turned on, it was able to deliver a constant flow of AC voltage for more than 3 times the duration of the batteries alone. This technology has been proven to increase the output of the initial stored voltage and amps exponentially, effectively creating additional renewable energy capacity”, commented Mr. Calvin Cao, the Tesdison technology inventor and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Company.

About Bitech Technologies Corporation

Bitech Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: SPIN), formerly known as Spine Injury Solutions, Inc., is a global technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus on cryptocurrency mining, data centers, commercial and residential utility, electric vehicle, and other renewable energy initiatives. Bitech seeks to offer its Evirontek Integrated Platform to resolve the exorbitantly high cost of electricity in crypto mining and related industries. Its core technology is Tesdison, a revolutionary U.S. patented self-charging dual-battery system technology providing increased efficiency in power generation. Bitech seeks business partnerships with renewable energy providers for various applications and engages with value-added resellers to facilitate and implement our scalable and modular system solution. For more information, please visit www.bitech.tech.

About National Technical Systems (NTS)

National Technical Systems (NTS) is a provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification services in North America, serving a broad range of industries, including the civil aviation, space, defense, nuclear, telecommunications, industrial, electronics, medical, and automotive end markets. Since 1961, NTS has built a broad geographic presence in the United States, offering more than 70 distinct environmental simulation and materials testing categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow, EMI/EMC, lightning, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis, chemical, and other industry-specific tests. Operating through a network of more than 27 technologically advanced testing laboratories, this geographically diverse footprint puts NTS facilities in close proximity to its more than 8,000 clients, allowing NTS to serve the U.S.’s most innovative companies with industry-leading accessibility and responsiveness. NTS is accredited by numerous national and international organizations and operates its inspection division under the Unitek brand, providing a wide range of supply chain management services. NTS’ certification division, which operates under the NQA brand, is one of the largest and most respected international organization for standardization (ISO) registrars, with active certifications in more than 75 countries. For additional information about NTS, visit its website at www.nts.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Bitech Technologies Corporation

Investor Relations

Tel: 1.855.777.0888

Email: info@bitech.tech



