Bitfinex Launches New Regulated Investment Exchange

Bitfinex Securities Ltd. now offers a new regulated investment exchange for a wider array of financial products.

Earlier this week Bitfinex Securities Ltd. announced their latest financial offering, a regulated investment exchange. The financial group provides blockchain-based investment products, which includes the widely-known Bitfinex crypto exchange.

Their new regulated investment exchange aims at creating accessibility to an array of financial products. The move creates a bridge between strictly crypto-based trading to more traditional spaces. Ultimately the development allows members the ability for portfolio diversification.

