BITFYE launches cryptocurrency derivatives exchange with the third generation of matching engine

BITFYE
·3 min read
BITFYE
BITFYE

Singapore, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, BITFYE Ltd announced its launch of bitfye.com, the third-generation cryptocurrency derivatives exchange with high-performance matching engine, which has been developed for three years.

According to the official website, Bitfye's Third-generation high-performance Matching Engine, which can support over 2 million matches per second, is at the top of the industry. As the exchange core technology, a high-performance Matching Engine implies a high-quality trading experience. Especially when market conditions fluctuate radically, the performance of the matching engine determines the stability of the trading market and the price advantage over others, deducingthe risk of liquidation.With the core team members, senior executives, from well-known cryptocurrency exchanges , Bitfye is backed by Spark Capital, Parallel Ventures, and other leading VCs from the blockchain industry.


https://sparkdigitalcapital.com/



http://parallelvc.xyz/Home

Bitfye has launched a variety of cryptocurrency perpetual contracts such as BTC, ETH, XRP and LTC, with a maximum leverage of 100 X, and users can freely choose between cross and isolated margin modes. To meet the needs of users to open and close positions quickly, Bitfye supports both Market orders and Flash close to ensure that users can close their positions when the market is volatile. In addition, the stop-loss and take-profit function, which is of great concern to users, has also been launched which allows users to take profit or stop-loss before or after opening a position. The stop-loss and take-profit feature frees users from staring at the screen all the time and automatically triggers a trade when a preset price is reached.

In terms of asset security, Bitfye has always adhered to the 100% reserve ratio to ensure that users' assets can be permanently and rigidly redeemed. At the same time, the assets are managed separately in hot and cold wallets with multiple signatures to avoid hacking or the risk of funds from a single node.

Each customer is VIP in Bitfye

Bitfye supports 7x24 multilingual customer service, users can ask any questions through online or community customer service, ensuring that users enjoy the highest level of customer service in the industry, in addition to their trading experience.

Bran regularly reminds the team. "Each user is a VIP, and hopefully we can engrave that in our minds and hearts and make it part of the team culture"

With its good trading experience and customer service, Bitfye now has a group of loyal users in Asian countries, including Japan, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and South Korea, and is continuously upgrading its products based on user feedback. We believe that in the future, Bitfye will stand out from the rest of the exchanges and become the new industry leader.

CONTACT: Company Name: Bitfye Contact: Bran Guo Email: bran -at- bitfye.com Website: https://www.bitfye.com/ Company Name: Spark Capital Contact: Leon Hu Email: leon.hu -at- sparkcapm.com https://sparkdigitalcapital.com/ Company Name: Parallel Ventures Contact: Selina Zhou Email: selinazhou -at- parallelvc.com http://parallelvc.xyz/Home


