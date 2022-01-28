U.S. markets closed

Bitget Announces Sponsorship Deal with Team Spirit as Official Crypto Partner

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget, announces its sponsorship with Team Spirit, Russia's leading esports organisation and winners of The Dota 2 International 2021. The agreement includes multiple brand presences for Bitget including logo placement on jerseys, in-game visibility and exposure on social media platforms. The partners also look to host various esports and GameFi related trading competitions, giveaways and promotions.

Bitget Announces Sponsorship Deal with Team Spirit as their Official Crypto Partner (PRNewsfoto/Bitget)
Bitget Announces Sponsorship Deal with Team Spirit as their Official Crypto Partner (PRNewsfoto/Bitget)

"We see the spirit of fairness and competition in Team Spirit, which is what we value. Bitget shares the same passion for exploring and believes that this collaboration will help familiarise more people with the crypto industry and investment opportunities in digital finance. There is a natural synergy between the two brands, which will help strengthen the value of cryptocurrencies and decentralised technologies within the esports and virtual worlds," said Sandra Lou, CEO of Bitget.

Team Spirit has been actively involved in the global esports landscape and was the only second-ever Eastern European team to win The Dota 2 International title, securing the biggest prize pool in esports history of US$18 million.

The CEO of Team Spirit, Nikita <<Cheshir>> Chukalin, states, "We are very pleased to have Bitget as our partner and look forward to seeing how such cross-border cooperation will create more synergy and value for both sides. We are pleased to see that companies in the most progressive industries are becoming our partners. Bitget - undoubtedly a future-focused company, greatly aligns with our values. Crypto and esports, things that are seemingly out-of-reach and virtual, are now nearly inseparable parts of our lives. We at Team Spirit are excited for the future collaborations and eager to witness the growth of both communities."

Bitget has extensive partnerships with global brands including Juventus, an Italian football giant with over 120 years of history, and Professional Gamers League (PGL), an established esports platform. With over 1.8 million users worldwide, Bitget aims to contribute to the adoption of decentralised finance on a global scale.

About Bitget

Established in July 2018, Bitget operates in 48 countries and is ranked third globally, in terms of its derivatives volume as of January 2022 by CoinmarketCap. Adhering closely to the mission of Better Trading Better Life, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to our users around the world. For more information, please visit bitget.com, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Telegram.

SOURCE Bitget

