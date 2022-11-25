Bitget introduces fiat on-ramp services for spot traders

Bitget

Leading crypto exchange Bitget introduces the first batch of on-ramp fiat trading pairs for spot traders. The new solution provides users with the option of spot trading cryptocurrency directly with fiat currency, therefore, lowering the reliance on stablecoins and OTC services. This is the first time the platform offers on-ramp trading solutions.





The first batch of on-ramp fiat trading pairs on Bitget includes USDT/BRL, ETH/BRL, and BTC/BRL for spot trading. The initiative will first run in Latin American countries where the adoption rate of crypto is highest amongst the general public and also an important market for Bitget’s global expansion. The local on-ramp solution is connected to the local government payment system, Pix, and runs alongside the off-ramp solutions we are currently providing globally, such as P2P trading and fiat payment gateways.





The team is looking to roll out more fiat currency trading pairs on the platform, so users worldwide will be able to deposit and trade cryptocurrency with fiat directly on Bitget with high liquidity and security.





Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, "As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, we are committed to being a sustainable and secure bridge between traditional and blockchain finance. Enabling fiat trading pairs is one of our significant milestones this year. To create accessible gateways to serve the international communities, we will be working hand-in-hand with top-notch and recognised payment solution providers to be compliant in linking local economies, businesses, and marketplaces with digital assets. We hope this will bring a better experience and easier accessibility to more users, which is crucial for crypto mass adoption."



Bitget, established in 2018, is the world’s top five leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, currently serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries around the world. The exchange is committed to providing one-stop and secure trading solutions to users and aims to increase crypto adoption by collaborations with creditable partners, including Argentinian legendary footballer Lionel Messi, Italian leading football team Juventus, PGL Major’s official esports crypto partner, and the leading esports organization Team Spirit.





sylvia.huang.yq@bitget.com

rachel.cheung@bitget.com





