Bitget will launch the Super Airdrop Promotion around May 23, 2023. Users can grab a share of airdrops of newly-listed tokens on Bitget by holding BGB.

AP Finance

UBS said Tuesday it's bringing the CEO of Credit Suisse on to its executive board and will keep the two banks operating separately “for the foreseeable future” as it moves forward with a high-profile merger expected to close within two weeks. The two Zurich-based banks, longtime rivals, are uniting in a $3.25 billion deal hastily arranged in March by Swiss government officials and regulators after Credit Suisse’s stock plunged and jittery depositors quickly pulled out their money. “This is a pivotal moment for UBS, Credit Suisse and the entire banking industry," said UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti, who was brought back to the bank to help see the deal through.