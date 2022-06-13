U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

Bitget's Biannual KCGI 2022 ends with close to 5,000 traders

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading social trading and copy trading platform, is pleased to announce that King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2022, its biannual global crypto futures trading competition, has closed with a total of 4,754 trading enthusiasts that joined the competition.

The KCGI competition is divided by Individual Competition and Team Battle, in which participants stand a chance to divvy up a prize pool of 200 BTC, up from 200 BTC in the 2021 edition. For the Individual Competition, traders can claim the title of top winner by either profit or P/L ratio. With exceptional trading skills and acute insights, the winning trader triumphed in these two battlefields with a total profit of 819906.47 USDT and a P/L ratio of 82689.36%, far exceeding the runner-up by considerable gaps.

"The KCGI competition has come to an end with great success, thanks to the enthusiasm from our participants and phenomenal support from our community. As a leading global derivatives exchange, Bitget is honoured to provide a platform for seasoned traders to demonstrate their abilities and for new traders to sharpen their skills. It's a place to compete, and also one to learn and grow for different types of traders," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget.

She continued to add, "With the talent and passion of traders, the likes of these events will invite better understanding of crypto investment and boost adoption of crypto derivatives trading."

KCGI first debuted in late 2021, and continued to garner significant attention from the Bitget community. The registration period of this latest one was extended to welcome more participants for the overwhelming response since its launch. As the official crypto partner of Juventus, an Italian football giant with over 120 years of history, Galatasaray, Turkey's leading and long-standing football club, as well as esports teams Professional Gamers League (PGL) and Team Spirit, the second-ever Eastern European team to become The International champions while securing the biggest prize pool in esports history of US$18 million, Bitget is at the forefront of empowering the blockchain movement with the support from the crypto, sports and gaming worlds. Moving forward, Bitget will continue to launch innovative yet rewarding trading initiatives, combining the concept of gaming and crypto, to our valued users across the globe.

Media Contact:
andrea.leung@bitget.com
simran@bitget.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitgets-biannual-kcgi-2022-ends-with-close-to-5-000-traders-301566336.html

SOURCE Bitget

