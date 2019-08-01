BitGo partners with Algorand to offer multisig wallets and custody services

Cryptocurrency custodian BitGo announced today that it is bringing multi-signature wallets and custody services to the Algorand blockchain. Both Algorand wallets and custody can now be accessed via BitGo, according to a company statement.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrency wallets, where funds can be accessed via a single private key, multi-signature wallets require several keys to unlock funds. Many blockchains including the largest ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum already support them, while BitGo itself provides multi-sig wallet support for over 100 tokens.

Meanwhile, Algorand just completed a $60 million token sale in June with much fanfare. The company is said to be valued at $24 billion.

