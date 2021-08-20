U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Bitmain Hosts Digital Mining Energy Conference to Promote Renewable Energy Mining in North America

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmain – the world's leading producer of cryptocurrency mining hardware is hosting the very first Digital Mining Energy Conference (DMC) on September 09, 2021, in Miami, Florida. DMC focuses on the development of mining in North America through the adoption of renewable energy and new mining technologies, co-hosted by Bitfufu and AntAlpha.

Digital Mining Energy Conference
Digital Mining Energy Conference

The conference provides an ideal platform for miners and renewable energy providers to gather and build new partnerships in setting up future facilities that utilize green energy. Participating companies will showcase the latest technological trends to incorporate into new mining infrastructures.

The event will bring valuable insights which cover current data center operations, investment opportunities, building partnerships with renewable energy suppliers, new mining technologies, mining regulations, and more. DMC will be joined by Bit5ive, Foundry, and Compass mining, along with other top leading mining companies.

As the mining industry continues to expand and mature, more industries have taken an interest to become a part of the digital currency mining space. The event invites interested parties to join Bitmain and its partners in promoting the global expansion of green energy mining.

Learn more about the event through the event website: https://digitalminingconf.com/

Participating Companies:

Bit5ive, Foundry, Compass Mining, Compute North, Core Scientific, Marathon, Celsius, Gryphon Digital Mining, CleanSpark, Greenidge, Blockquarry, Asic Jungle, Applied Blockchain, Minerset, Cryptech Solutions

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates one of the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide-Antpool.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

