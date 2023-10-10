Advertisement
Bitmain reportedly suspended employee salaries from September

1
Zoltan Vardai
·1 min read

Bitmain, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) manufacturers, has suspended employee salary payments from September, according to a Tuesday report by China-based tech news outlet Leiphone.

See related article: Hamas crypto donation accounts frozen by Israel police

Fast Facts

  • The firm has also cut all bonus incentives for its staff, on top of the employee salaries since last month, the news outlet reported citing unnamed Bitmain employees.

  • “For the month of September, the company has yet to achieve a net positive cash flow, especially in the orders of [new] ASICs,” Bitman allegedly said in an internal note. Employees reportedly face an additional 50% cut to their base salary.

  • Bitmain did not immediately respond to Forkast’s request to comment on this story.

  • Crypto mining firms have been pressured by the current crypto bear market. Bitmain cut the price of its S19 Pro mining rig to US$19 per terahash back in September 2022, which is a 41% discount.

  • Bitmain was founded in Beijing in 2013 and is one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining ASIC manufacturers. The firm has numerous subsidiaries in the U.S., Singapore, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

  • Bitmain was fined US$3.6 million for alleged tax violations in China in April.

See related article: CMCC Global raises US$100 mln to launch Hong Kong Web3 fund

