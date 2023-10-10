Bitmain reportedly suspended employee salaries from September

AP Finance

Amazon is heading into one of its biggest sales events of the year — Prime Day — with a lawsuit hanging over its head that accuses it of preventing sellers from hawking their merchandise at lower prices on other sites. The Federal Trade Commission’s long-awaited antitrust case is the agency's most aggressive move yet to tame the market power of Amazon, a company that’s become synonymous with online shopping and fast deliveries. Under chair Lina Khan, the agency hasn’t been shy about taking big swings against some of America’s biggest companies and testing the limits of competition law to reverse what many of her supporters see as decades of weak antitrust enforcement.