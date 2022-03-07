U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,241.95
    -86.92 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,012.56
    -602.24 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.07
    -276.37 (-2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.95
    -25.95 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.50
    +2.82 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.00
    +19.40 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0873
    -0.0043 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7600
    +0.0360 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3123
    -0.0125 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3550
    +0.5750 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,798.67
    -257.01 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.57
    +20.95 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

BITMANU 3nm ASIC Miners Declared Most Powerful Miners

BITMANU
·2 min read
BITMANU
BITMANU

New York, NY, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last couple of months, BITMANU has disrupted the global crypto mining market with its three power packed mining rigs. Within a very short period of time, BITMANU miners have been touted by many industry experts as the most powerful miners ever built.


BITMANU has impressed the entire crypto fraternity by taking mining profitability to an all new level. This can be attributed to the unprecedented hash rates offered by the company’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners. These 3nm ASIC Miners not only offer the highest hash rates amongst all miners in the current market, but also have reasonably low power consumptions.


BM1: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2.5 GH/s, Monero 3 MH/s
BM2: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, Monero 5 MH/s
BM Pro: Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, Monero 16 MH/s

These impressive hash rates have influenced many seasoned mining experts as well as common crypto enthusiasts to try out BITMANU’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners. Looking at the profits they have earned, it is safe to assume that they were not disappointed at all.

 BM 1: Bitcoin ($3k), Litecoin ($4k), Ethereum ($5k), and Monero ($6k).
BM2: Bitcoin ($6k), Litecoin ($7k), Ethereum ($7.5k), and Monero ($9k).
BM Pro: Bitcoin ($18k), Litecoin ($20k), Ethereum ($22k), and Monero ($27k).

As a result of these astounding profitability figures, most of the BITMANU customers have been able to achieve 100% return on their investment in less than a month. Significantly, many of these highly impressed customers were able to do this with little to no exposure to crypto mining. BITMANU has recently introduced a Buy 3 Get 1 Free offer for its rapidly expanding clientele.

To find out more, please visit https://bitmanu.com

About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.

CONTACT: Richard Blainey richard -at- backlinksguru.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. may act alone to ban Russian oil imports - sources

    The Biden administration is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports into the United States without the participation of allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden is expected to hold a video conference call with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Monday as his administration continues to seek their support for a ban on the imports. Germany is accelerating its plans to expand its use of alternative energy sources but cannot halt imports of Russian energy overnight, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

  • European gas prices trading at equivalent of over $500 per barrel

    If you think energy prices are getting out of control in the U.S., just look at what they're trading at in Europe.

  • Peabody Energy shares drop on derivative margin payments

    Peabody Energy Corp. shares fell 7.7% Monday after the company said it posted $534 million since Dec. 31 to satisfy margin requirements. The company also announced a $150 million unsecured multiple draw credit facility with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The financing will support Peabody Energy's potential near-term liquidity requirements in case of of additional increases in underlying coal prices. Peabody Energy said high demand and tight supply for coal has been amplified by the Russian-Ukrainia

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Warren Buffett says never to hold money during a war. Here’s a stagflation playbook for stocks.

    Famed Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett once offered up wartime investing advice, and said it's better to put money to work. If stagflation is on your mind, here is a playbook for stocks.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • What Europe can learn from the 1970s oil crisis: Don’t fear high prices

    Driven by market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price is about double what it was before the pandemic, and six-fold above its low point in April 2020. The US has been here before: Between 1979 and 1981, during the Iran-Iraq war, the price of imported oil in the US doubled. Before those crises, between 35-45% of US oil was imported, and when supplies fell, price spikes and shortages led to hours-long lines at gas stations.

  • What a Ban on Russian Oil May Mean for an Already Chaotic Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude soared almost 18% to just shy of $140 a barrel at the open in Asia following news over the weekend that the U.S. and its European allies are discussing a possible ban on Russian oil exports.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near

  • Google isn’t the only company requesting workers go back to the office. Jobs report shows more people are joining the ‘Great Return.’

    The February jobs report showed the economy adding more jobs than expected — and also more people physically at work after the omicron variant’s disruptions. Last month, 13% of workers said they had to telework for at least some point in the four-week span due to the pandemic, February jobs report data showed Friday.

  • Analysis-Ukraine invasion sets back Musk's dream for cheaper EVs, for now

    Surging raw materials costs, made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could set back the dream of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other auto executives to roll out more affordable electric vehicles. Rising prices of nickel, lithium and other materials threaten to slow and even temporarily reverse the long-term trend of falling costs of batteries, the most expensive part of EVs, hampering the broader adoption of the technology, said Gregory Miller, an analyst at industry forecaster Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

  • Oil Industry Contemplates World Without Russian Crude

    As oil prices shoot to levels unseen since before the 2008 financial crisis, the energy industry is asking a previously unthinkable question: How would it cope if it has to forgo Russian oil? Crude prices shot close to $140 a barrel, grain prices leapt and industrial metals rallied Monday as war in Ukraine and the West’s response threatened to hit supplies of commodities that underpin much of the world economy. The jump in commodity prices followed a weekend statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the U.S. and European partners were discussing a ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wants the U.S. and the World to Pump More Oil

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk recommends increasing oil production to ease rising prices. His stance, of course, is surprising.

  • Oil Prices Pare Gains Monday As Germany Says No To Banning Russian Crude; U.S. Oil Stocks Climb

    Oil prices surged to $130 over the weekend as the U.S. is considering banning Russian oil, pushing U.S. oil stocks higher Monday.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises. Reasons for the Jump.

    Shares of Occidental Petroleum are rising amid supply fears as the U.S. and its allies are considering a ban on Russian oil after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Europe Eyes Grains Import Waiver Amid War Shock, Spain Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union could consider temporarily lifting a ban on imports of genetically modified grains from the U.S. and South America to help farmers struggling with supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, according to Spain’s Agriculture Minister Luis Planas.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Up

  • U.S. shale producers Oasis, Whiting to merge in $6 billion deal

    The deal between the companies, which had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 following a crash in energy prices due to the pandemic, comes amid record high crude prices. Shares in Oasis rose 6.2%, while Whiting Petroleum climbed 6% in premarket trade. Under the terms of the deal, Whiting shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock and $6.25 in cash for each share held, giving the merger an equity value of $3.52 billion.

  • The Russia-Ukraine war is set to make Brazil’s fertilizer shortage worse

    Farmers in Brazil were already facing a shortage of fertilizers before Russia invaded Ukraine, now the pressure to find suppliers is even higher.

  • Shell is already backtracking on its boycott of Russian oil

    Shell began buying Russian oil again just four days after it cut ties with the Russian oil industry.

  • Hall of Fame Village is banking on betting to drive revenue

    Village operator Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. inked a deal with Genesis Global to operate a mobile sports betting app.

  • Boeing suspends titanium purchases from Russia

    The company says it has built up an inventory of the material that will keep the move from hampering production rates.