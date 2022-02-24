U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.75
    -85.25 (-2.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,370.00
    -696.00 (-2.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,155.50
    -352.00 (-2.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.60
    -39.50 (-2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.31
    +7.21 (+7.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.20
    +60.80 (+3.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +1.00 (+4.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0126 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.65
    +7.84 (+27.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3424
    -0.0119 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6750
    -0.3050 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,215.96
    -3,655.43 (-9.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.35
    -77.02 (-8.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.96
    -223.22 (-2.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

BITMANU ASIC Miners: an Opportunity for Investors

·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Earning guaranteed profit from crypto mining has just got easy like never before with the launch of BITMANU( https://bitmanu.com ). This innovation driven technology company has introduced 3 powerful crypto miners that are all set to take mining profitability to a new level altogether. Unlike any other products available on the market, BITMANU offers 100% return on investment within just one month.

The BM1, BM2, and BM Pro mining rigs from BITMANU are the first mining systems based on 3nm chips to hit the market. It is also noteworthy to mention that all these power packed products come with high hash rates that are unrivalled in the industry.To further enhance the profit making potential of the investors, they have nominal power consumptions of 650 W, 850 W, and 2200 W respectively.

  • BM1: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2.5 GH/s, Monero 3 MH/s

  • BM2: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, Monero 5 MH/s

  • BM Pro: Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, Monero 16 MH/s

Investors looking for a safe as well as high-return investment opportunity would certainly be impressed by the profit making capabilities of BITMANU miners.

  • BM Pro (Profit/month): Bitcoin ($18k), Litecoin ($ 20k), Ethereum ($22k), and Monero ($27k).

  • BM2 (Profit/month): Bitcoin ($6k), Litecoin ($7k), Ethereum ($7.5k), and Monero ($9k).

  • BM 1(Profit/month): Bitcoin ($3k), Litecoin ($4k), Ethereum ( $5k), and Monero ($ 6k )

In addition to seasoned mining professionals, BITMANU miners can also be an excellent investment opportunity for the newbies because these mining rigs can be used without any technical proficiency or mining experience. They come pre-configured and one can start mining just by connecting them to power sockets and accessing through WiFi or cable.

To find out more, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.

David Holmes
+1 347 480 1620
contact@bitmanu.com

SOURCE: SEO Services Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690251/BITMANU-ASIC-Miners-an-Opportunity-for-Investors

Recommended Stories

  • Don't rule out a commodities 'super spike': Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs' global head of commodities research sends a chilling warning to market bulls.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Oil tops $100 after Russian assault on Ukraine

    Benchmark oil contract Brent North Sea on Thursday topped $100 per barrel for the first time in more than seven years, this time on supply fears after major producer Russia attacked Ukraine.

  • Precious metals move higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Precious metal prices, which had already been on the rise, are chugging even higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. The recent price action accentuates the world's dependence on Russia's Palladium (PA=F) and Platinum (PL=F) supply.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Early Money: A startup founded by twin sisters that's working on turning carbon emissions into fabrics raised a $4.5M seed round

    What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes? The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

  • Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit Extra: Crypto in 2022

    As investors consider new opportunities for this year we'll take a closer look at cryptocurrencies for 2022. We'll also examine some of the current issues surrounding crypto investing including new tax reporting requirements, the overall regulatory environment, and we'll explore the latest innovations and initiatives with key players in the crypto world.

  • Intel chip seen as challenge to Chinese dominance in crypto mining

    A bitcoin mining hardware from Intel Corp. is seen as the first major challenge in years to Chinese companies that have dominated the industry.

  • What Analysts From ING to Eurasia Are Saying on Ukraine and Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude surged past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine in a dramatic escalation. That’s raising the alarm that crude could keep shooting higher, adding inflationary pressure to the global economy. Here’s what analysts have to say about the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the impact on oil.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying

  • Russia’s incursion into Ukraine is terrible for its oil companies

    While their rivals turn record profits, Russian oil and gas companies are paying for their country's geopolitical strategy.

  • Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the U.S., said the growing crisis in Ukraine highlights the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s First Sal

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Russia Attack on Ukraine Threatens European Gas Supplies

    Natural-gas prices rose around the world as Russia’s new military push against Ukraine poses another threat to Europe’s already tenuous supply of natural gas.

  • How Lowe’s Stole the Edge Away From Home Depot

    While the Covid-19 pandemic was a boon for all home-improvement retailers, Lowe’s strong execution throughout the crisis showed its turnaround is truly working.

  • OPEC, Russia Sanctions, and Iran Nuclear Deal Could Keep Oil Prices Rising

    Major oil producers are set to meet March 2, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens to disrupt tight supplies of crude oil, and Iran and world powers look to negotiate a nuclear deal that would lead to more oil in the market.

  • Aluminum Jumps to Record as Russian Attack Boosts Supply Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rallied to a record in London and nickel surged to the highest in more than a decade, pacing gains in industrial metals markets, as the deepening Ukraine crisis added to supply risks in an industry already facing critical shortages. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100

  • Ford CEO Says No Plans to Spin Off EV Business

    At a virtual conference, Chief Executive Jim Farley cited the opportunity for both electric-vehicle and internal-combustion businesses to grow.

  • How AT&T Makes Money: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America

    AT&T Inc. (T) is one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world. It operates as a holding company that provides telecommunications, media, and technology services globally. AT&T offers a broad range of products and services that vary by market, and it operates through three reportable business segments: Communications; WarnerMedia; and Latin America.