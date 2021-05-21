BitMart Listings: Rooting in Community and Building Triple-Win Relationship

New York, NY, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Not many investors would have predicted that cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, or the recent superstar DOGE could surge to records like nowadays. With enthusiasts enjoying the game and mainstream players start shifting their attention, the crypto industry is fully blooming, but the competition just started. As a premier global digital assets trading platform, BitMart has quickly gained a solid reputation and strong competitiveness by serving the most satisfactory service for both our users and clients.

At present, BitMart has included over 400 digital assets among the most popular categories in the crypto market. With more than 440 trading pairs, BitMart users can always pick their favorites in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Polkadot Ecosystem, Yield Farming, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), Storage, and so on. As meme currencies are popping up everywhere, BitMart is one of the first batch exchanges to list trending meme coins, for example, SHIB, with the highest ROI exceeding 1244.89%.

The accomplishment is no coincidence but deeply rooted in BitMart’s dedication to bringing our users the latest projects and assets with high qualities and potentials. To achieve this, BitMart has been adhered to a sturdy process to seek exceptional projects.

Fundamentals are Key to Success



First, we conduct a far-reaching due diligence and code review for every project to assess its fundamentals, including the token economy, technology infrastructure, product application, financing situation, team’s background, and user base. BitMart values projects with constant and steady progress before and after the listing. We believe that a proven team with a sustainable business model can build long-term benefits for our community.

Something Beyond the Project Itself

Besides these essentials, BitMart also focuses on vital factors beyond the project itself. We insist that a substantial project should have a robust ecosystem matched with an energetic community and a resourceful marketing team. Moreover, the project’s capability to manage the liquidity and maintain a smooth trading experience with a small spread and great depth is even more crucial in its success after the listing.

Compliance is the Bottom Line

Last but not least, BitMart always cherishes its compliance status. Therefore, only tokens with obvious utility functions or features that do not conform with securities law requirements will be listed. In addition, tokens with law violations or under law enforcement scrutiny are not eligible for listing on BitMart.

Tips from BitMart CEO

“I have three primary considerations when rating projects:

1. First is the fundamental technology, the underlying protocol, and the core algorithm technology.

2. I appreciate some public chain-based applications in the specific industry.

3. Some blockchain services which can form a digital services ecosystem, such as media, eCommerce, integrals, etc., will catch my attention,” commented Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO at BitMart.

With the profound analysis and complete review of each project, BitMart offers its community some of the best coins in the market. At the same time, with the long-standing support and all-life cycle management for project teams, BitMart offers the clients sustainable development. The win-win-win pattern lies in the core of BitMart’s business strategy and will always be BitMart’s core competitiveness to bring refreshing experience to our community and clients.

BitMart believes the determination and efforts to find the right project are critical for its long-term success as a premier global exchange during the crypto industry’s explosion. Finding the next best listing is also what BitMart constantly makes efforts in. Contact us now at service@bitmart.com and build a future together with BitMart!

