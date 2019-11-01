BitMEX exposes some users’ email IDs to other users, affecting their privacy

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX today sent a mass email to its users with their email addresses in the "To" field, affecting their privacy.

Confirming the issue, BitMEX announced Friday that it is “aware that some of our users have received a general user update email earlier today, which contained the email addresses of other users.”

A Twitter user with the handle @sakuraricebird shared screenshots of the email, which shows several email IDs of BitMEX’s customers.





“The privacy of our users is a top priority and we are very sorry for the concern this has caused to our users,” said BitMEX, adding that it is looking into the matter to identify the root cause.



The Block has reached out to BitMEX for further comment and will update this story if a reply is received.



Earlier today, BitMEX announced that it is updating weights of its indices on Nov. 22 to ensure the reference prices more closely reflect the market consensus.