BitNile Holdings’ Subsidiary, Ault Media Group, to Host Risk On Business Conference 2022, Designed for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

Ault Media Group, Inc.
·5 min read
Ault Media Group, Inc.
Ault Media Group, Inc.

Shark Tank star and entrepreneur Daymond John, legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg, Fox Business host Charles Payne, and real estate investor, agent and entrepreneur Josh Altman join host and founder Milton “Todd” Ault, III for three days of high-energy motivational sessions, networking opportunities and learning

The conference runs May 12-14 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Registration is now open.

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today that its subsidiary Ault Media Group, Inc., a company focused on creating and developing original content (“Ault Media”), will host the Risk On Business Conference 2022, to be held live at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip from May 12-14, 2022. The conference, hosted by Founder and Executive Chairman of BitNile, Milton “Todd” Ault, III, is now open for registration to all entrepreneurs, those with an entrepreneurial spirit and business owners with a “risk on” mentality. Registration and more information about the Risk On Business Conference is available at https://riskonevents.com/.

The Risk On Business Conference will feature two days of exclusive talks led by renowned entrepreneurs and business and investment leaders sharing valuable insights into building thriving and successful businesses. Attendees will enjoy high-energy business development seminars where they will learn to scale and grow their businesses from industry experts who have built business empires and motivational sessions with successful entrepreneurs offering inside knowledge about how they achieved success. The conference will also provide opportunities for attendees to network and meet other entrepreneurs and possible investors.

The growing list of motivational speakers includes:

  • Daymond John, founder and CEO of the global clothing and lifestyle brand FUBU, star and original cast member of ABC’s Shark Tank, CEO of the marketing agency, The Shark Group, and best-selling author of several books

  • Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge Capital, entrepreneur, Bitcoin enthusiast and American financier.

  • Josh Altman, Successful real estate agent, real estate investor, entrepreneur, and star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing, Altman is the top-producing agent at the exclusive Douglas Elliman Brokerage; Altman is ranked #22 by The Wall Street Journal for having closed over 1.5 billion dollars in sales.

  • Nicole Arbour, Recipient of an honorary STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for “Special Achievement in Social Media,” comedian, recording artist, social media superstar, and renegade entrepreneur

  • Charles Payne, Fox Business Network financial journalist and host of Making Money with Charles Payne

  • Leigh Steinberg, American sports agent, philanthropist, author and founder of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, real-life inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire; Steinberg has represented 300 professional athletes from the worlds of football, baseball, basketball, boxing and Olympic sports

  • Greg Foss, Bitcoin enthusiast, CFO at Validus Power Corp, and business writer with over 30 years’ experience in the financial market

  • Brad Lea, CEO, entrepreneur, businessman, podcaster, philanthropist, investor and creator of Closer School

These and other celebrity speakers to be added will join the conference host, Todd Ault, a wall Street veteran and self-made businessman with over 30 years of success across various financial markets. Ault wields his expertise in a massive range of markets, including real estate, private equity, cryptocurrency, digital manufacturing technology, defense and aerospace, biotech and hospitality. Mr. Ault bases his business decisions on taking calculated risks and his specialty is acquiring undervalued assets and disruptive technologies that have a major global impact.

“I am thrilled to host the inaugural Risk On conference, which I have dreamed of for many years. The goal of the conference is to provide attendees with the knowledge to expand and scale their businesses, as well as to connect entrepreneurs with successful business leaders who will inspire and motivate them to make life better,” said. Mr. Ault. “Attendees will have the chance to meet other like-minded individuals and network. I am committed to sharing my personal risk on philosophy, experience, insights, and knowledge so that others can benefit.”

For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.

BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:
IR@BitNile.com or 1-888-753-2235

Media Contact:
Kat Moore
Kat@echomediateam.com
714-573-0899 x230


