Bitnomics Upgrades Its Exchange Platform and Interface

·2 min read

TALLIN, Estonia, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry has attracted many around the world, interested in buying and selling these digital tokens. However, not enough viable solutions exist, and those that do can be found mainly online. With that in mind, it is vital for anyone interested in exchanging fiat to crypto and vice versa to choose a reliable service provider. In that sense, it is important to note that Bitnomics, a reputed name in the cryptocurrency exchange sector, has recently announced an upgrade conducted to its exchange platform.

"This industry is still taking its first steps, and naturally it is ever evolving and expanding," remarked Erik Ringmaa, spokesperson for Bitnomics. "That's why we, as a leader in the field, must constantly find ways to improve and reinvent ourselves, for the sake of the valued clients who use our services. We perform these upgrades on a regular basis, so as to always be one step ahead of the rest. We will continue sticking to this approach in the future as well, and that's a guarantee."

Tomorrow's tech, today

Today's crypto exchange platform needs to be swift, secure, and most importantly user friendly. It seems that Bitnomics has found a way to meet these demands, and to keep improving the interface offered to clients, time and time again.

"It is no secret that we work tirelessly, leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to offer nothing but the most optimal crypto exchange experience to our users," added Erik. "That's why many from around the world have already chosen to trust us with their funds. I want to emphasize that we do not take this trust for granted, and we will keep doing everything in our power to provide the highest standard of service."

About Bitnomics

Licensed to operate by the Estonian authority, Bitnomics has gained global popularity quickly, mainly thanks to the speed and simplicity it presents. Users of this platform can currently buy and sell both Bitcoin and Ethereum, with a credit card, at attractive rates. Multiple fiat currencies are accepted, making the exchange comfortable for people all around the world. The brand's support team is standing ready to assist customers with any issue, and can be contacted via phone, email, direct messaging and various social media platforms. For more information, users are invited to visit bitnomics.co.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitnomics-upgrades-its-exchange-platform-and-interface-301556130.html

SOURCE Bitnomics

