Bitpanda Technology Solutions now available to financial institutions via Visa's Fintech Partner Connect programme

PR Newswire
·3 min read

  • Austrian fintech unicorn Bitpanda has partnered with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to empower crypto trading and custody services for banks and FinTechs.

  • Bitpanda Technology Solutions, Bitpanda's Software-as-a-Service solution,  empowers banks, brokers, fintechs and online platforms to rapidly offer trading and investment services for asset classes such as Crypto, Stocks/ETFs, Precious metals & Commodities to their end customers.

  • Beyond this partnership Bitpanda Technology Solutions will now start their expansion outside Europe.

VIENNA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Austrian fintech unicorn Bitpanda, Visa's partners will gain the opportunity to access Bitpanda's comprehensive investment infrastructure solutions. This enables financial institutions, banks and fintechs to rapidly offer trading and investment services for asset classes such as Crypto, Stocks/ETFs, Precious metals & Commodities to their end customers. Next to this partnership Bitpanda Technology Solutions will begin expanding their investment infrastructure outside of Europe.

Due to increasing user demand many banks & FinTechs from around the globe have started to work on their crypto use-cases, which range from offering investing to retail customers, private banking High Net Worth individuals even to corporates for their treasury activities. This rise in focus can be seen in the string of collaborations recently launched by Bitpanda, which include the largest challenger bank in Continental Europe, N26. Driven by market competition, Bitpanda expects adoption to continue to grow exponentially in the years forward as, in parallel, regulatory bodies are providing clearer frameworks for banks to safely engage with the industry.

LUKAS ENZERSDORFER-KONRAD, CEO of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, says:

"As the demand for cryptocurrencies continues to rise, banks must take proactive steps to meet the changing needs of their customers. Bitpanda Technology's SaaS solution provides financial institutions around the world with the infrastructure they need to deploy the most scalable and secure way to build all relevant crypto use cases. We are thrilled to partner with Visa and to be able to offer our solution to their outstanding networks of financial institutions around the world."

Ute König-Stemmler, Central Europe Head of Business Development  Visa, comments: "We are excited to welcome Bitpanda to Visa´s Fintech Partner Connect Program. The partnership will assist banks to integrate an asset trading platform for crypto and other assets within their banking app."

How Bitpanda Technology Solutions is bringing crypto to the financial service industry

Bitpanda, already well known for providing digital trading services to several European banks including European Neobank N26, announced the expansion of its B2B offer with the launch of Bitpanda Technology Solutions earlier this year. By being part of Visa's Fintech Partner Connect program their clients can connect with digital-first, next-generation solutions and open up new possibilities. The unicorn already provides over 20 million European customers access to crypto trading via its infrastructure, Partners can build their own user experiences on an ISO 27001 certified and battle-proofed infrastructure.

Additionally, Bitpanda's infrastructure is set up as a modular system to enable our partners to pick and choose from our features such as savings plans, asset-to-asset swaps, crypto staking, fractionalised Stocks, full blockchain service, and many more via one simple API integration. Custody for cryptocurrencies is provided by Bitpanda Custody, an institutional grade custody provider regulated by the FCA.

Bitpanda is offering its services on a global level, enabling Banks and FinTechs from around the world to build a crypto trading offering in less than three months. This, combined with Bitpanda's more than 8 years in the investing and crypto industry, makes it a unique product that can educate and empower financial institutions to offer tailor-made crypto trading and investment experiences.

Current partners include German digital bank N26, French money app Lydia, UK fintech Plum and Italian open banking provider Fabrick, among others.

ABOUT BITPANDA

Bitpanda simplifies wealth creation. Founded in 2014 in Vienna, Austria by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer, Bitpanda exists to help people trust themselves enough to build financial freedom for their future. The user-friendly, trade-everything platform empowers both first-time investors and seasoned experts to invest in the cryptocurrencies, crypto indices, stocks, precious metals and commodities they want — 24/7. With more than 700 team members and steadily approaching 4 million customers, the company is one of Europe's most successful fintechs.

www.bitpanda.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitpanda-technology-solutions-now-available-to-financial-institutions-via-visas-fintech-partner-connect-programme-301779261.html

SOURCE Bitpanda

