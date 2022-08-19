U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,228.48
    -55.26 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,706.74
    -292.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,705.21
    -260.13 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.35
    -43.38 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -0.59 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -10.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.50 (-2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0044
    -0.0048 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0109 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    +1.0680 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,088.72
    -1,856.88 (-8.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.88
    -36.72 (-6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

BitRush Corp. Announces Appointment of Director

BitRush Corp.
·2 min read
BitRush Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO US NEWSWIRES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / BitRush Corp. (CSE:BRH)(Frankfurt:0XSN) ("BitRush" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Harold Morgan to the board of directors effective August 19th 2022. Mr. Morgan fills the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Ted Boyd. On behalf of the board, I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Morgan to the board of Directors of the Company, stated Karsten Arend, Pres., CEO and Director. Mr. Morgan brings a vast wealth of experience from his many senior roles with large companies during his career. We look forward to his wisdom in contribution to the Company. Effective upon his appointment to the board, Mr. Morgan is appointed as the Chairman of the audit committee.

Mr. Morgan has been granted 100,000 stock options of the Company exercisable until August 19, 2026 to acquire up to 100,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. All such options vest immediately.

The common shares of the Company remain suspended from trading in accordance with the rules of the CSE. Such suspension will continue until such time as the Company effectively meets certain listing requirements of the CSE. Although the Company does not currently have any definitive plans for the operation of a business, it is investigating and evaluating opportunities with a view to the development of a sustainable business.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, the Company's expected future plans described in this news release) constitute forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions including, the ability of the Company to find a suitable candidate to serve on the board and to be presented with or find appropriate business opportunities in a timely manner. Forward- looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, include, but are not limited to, the inability of the Company to find, in a timely manner, if at all, an individual with the appropriate qualifications and business experience to serve on the board and to find appropriate business opportunities that are economically viable or to raise funds in a timely manner, if at all, that may be required to grow and develop a business and/or the failure to formulate definitive plans to operate a business successfully, or the inability of the Company to meet CSE listing requirements and to reactivate the trading of its shares on the CSE.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Karsten Arend
CEO, President and Director

For further information, contact Karsten Arend at 647-660-8703 or info@bitrush.com.

SOURCE: BitRush Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712954/BitRush-Corp-Announces-Appointment-of-Director

Recommended Stories

  • Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault

    The man accused of stabbing novelist Salman Rushdie last week in western New York pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges on Thursday and was held without bail.

  • Crypto prices slide as FDIC issues cease and desist letters to crypto companies

    Markets correspondent Jared Blikre takes a look at the declining pricing for cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum as the FDIC issue letters to five crypto companies.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Why StoneCo Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), a cloud-based technology platform, plummeted Friday morning after the company reported its second-quarter results, which disappointed investors, and announced yet another shift to its management team. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of 0.25 Brazilian reals (equivalent to $0.05), which was an increase from a loss of 0.48 reals in the year-ago quarter, but was below Wall Street's consensus estimate of about 0.57 reals, or $0.11 per share. StoneCo's revenue in the quarter was 2.3 billion reals (about $442 million), 5% higher than the company's guidance, and up 275% from the year-ago quarter.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Why I Bought the Stock of This Hated Company

    It's no wonder Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock has lost more than a fifth of its value in just a couple of months. Marketing partner Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is getting cold feet on working with Altria to sell its IQOS heated tobacco device while also just acquiring the leading competitor to Altria's own smokeless tobacco products. At the same time, the federal government all but obliterated Altria's $13 billion investment in Juul Labs, the one-time electronic-cigarette leader.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Seeks to Buy as Much as 50% of Occidental

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. won approval from US regulators to buy as much as 50% of Occidental Petroleum Corp. after spending months snapping up its shares. Occidental’s stock had its biggest gain in five months.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapM

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is O

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond investor Ryan Cohen is the 'pied piper of meme stocks': Strategist

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the wild week for Bed Bath & Beyond and investor Ryan Cohen exiting all of his shares of the company.

  • General Motors reinstates dividend; CEO Mary Barra cites confidence driven by electric vehicle growth

    CEO Mary Barra previously said the automaker plans to double its annual revenue by 2030 shifting its focus to electric and autonomous vehicles, connected services and new businesses.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 37 Stocks Expect 111% To 762% Growth

    Oil stocks and chemicals dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 111%-762% EPS gains this year.

  • Missed BBBY? 10 'Meme Stocks' Are Next Gold Mines, Analysts Say

    Chasing best-known favorites may not be the best way to score on Meme stocks, analysts say. Meme stock ETFs can help.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Fans Lose Millions as Bed Bath & Beyond Bubble Pops

    (Bloomberg) -- Individual investors who flocked into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over the past week, trying to squeeze short sellers and make a killing backed in part by the belief a Ryan Cohen-led shakeup was well underway, are now sitting on $205 million in losses -- at the very least. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesStocks Slide as Short

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meme Stock Hero Ryan Cohen Used Retail Investors To Pump 'Extremely Underwater' Bed Bath & Beyond Position, Strategist Says

    Retail traders were quick to flock to the side of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) founder and GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) chair Ryan Cohen when he purchased a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) in March. Less than six months later, Cohen has filed intent to sell his stake in the embattled retailer and accusations are flying. One institutional investor has suggested that Cohen used retail investors to pump the stock for his own benefit. What To Know: Luke Lloyd, wealth advisor and investment stra

  • EXCLUSIVE: $100M College Whiz Who Scored As Bed Bath And Beyond Squeezed Says He 'Wasn't That Aware It Was A Meme'

    Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old college student who reportedly banked $100 million trading Bed Bath and Beyond stock, purchased 4.69 million shares of the retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) in July at roughly $5.20 per share along with his uncle, Dr. Scott Freeman. That netted their Freeman Capital Management family fund a 6.21% passive stake in the meme stock. “I wasn’t that aware it was a meme stock,” the University of Southern California student told Benzinga on Thursday. “I approach

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]