U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,406.64
    -16.51 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,819.83
    -296.57 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.19
    +18.89 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.57
    -25.01 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    -2.57 (-3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4500
    +0.4000 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,640.37
    +1,452.68 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.76
    +48.99 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Bits In Glass and Crochet Technologies Join Forces for Global Digital Transformation Delivery

·2 min read

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bits In Glass, a software consulting firm helping companies digitally transform their operations, has joined forces with Crochet Technologies, a UK and India based consultancy focused on end-to-end process automation services and low-code solutions. This strategic move will enable both companies to rapidly grow, expand their offerings, and provide customers with a global delivery network.

Crochet Technologies will become a Bits In Glass company, bringing Pega expertise to its lineup of services and broadening its technology expertise.

With this transaction, Bits In Glass will be able to provide a broader capability set to existing customers and leverage a global delivery model to refine project economics and drive more elastic resourcing.

"As a customer-centric consultancy, we've been looking for the right fit in a global partner to expand our value proposition, and Crochet Technologies ticks all the boxes. After several joint projects over the past six months, we're very confident that our two companies are well-aligned," says David Hauser, founding partner with Bits In Glass. "We're excited to work with Vivek Saluja and the team at Crochet Technologies, and are thrilled about the opportunity to bring the Bits In Glass brand to India, the UK, and the EU."

"We're extremely excited to join hands with the Bits In Glass company," says Vivek Saluja, founder and CEO of Crochet Technologies. "Their 15+ years of digital transformation expertise in the North American market paired with Crochet's exponential growth across the UK, EMEA & APAC market fuels a strong consortium providing low-code offerings with a global footprint, bringing more value-driven focus to our growing customer base."

About Bits In Glass

Bits In Glass is an award-winning software consulting firm. We combine our deep industry expertise and experience with the best names in technology to provide innovative solutions to your unique business challenges. Our expert consultants excel at solving complex technical problems across industries and verticals, specializing in healthcare, financial services, insurance, and public sectors. Learn more at bitsinglass.com.

About Crochet Technologies

Crochet Technologies provides end-to-end digital transformation business solutions to the world's leading banks, financial institutions, insurance and government sector clients. Services include consulting, governance and advisory solutions for market-leading low-code platforms — Pega & Appian. To learn more, visit crochetech.com.

Media Contacts:
Rebecca Dakin
Bits In Glass
rebecca.dakin@bitsinglass.com
(587) 324-1330

Nikhil Bhatia
Crochet Technologies
nikhilbhatia@crochetech.com
+44 208 144 3648

Related Images

bits-in-glass-and-crochet.png
Bits In Glass and Crochet Technologies join forces for global delivery

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bits-in-glass-and-crochet-technologies-join-forces-for-global-digital-transformation-delivery-301348503.html

SOURCE Bits In Glass

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why General Motors Stock Crashed Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today, and the stock is reacting strongly. Revenue of $34.2 billion handily beat expectations of about $31 billion, but earnings per share came in short of estimates, which is what investors appear to be focusing on today. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT, GM shares were down 8.4% following the report.

  • Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Cratered 13.5%

    Shares of military drone maker Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) are falling today, down by 13.5% as of 1:11 p.m. EDT, after the defense specialist paired a solid earnings release last night with weak guidance. Analysts had estimated that Kratos would report $0.06 per share in profit for fiscal Q2 2021 -- and it did that. Sales growth in "unmanned systems" -- i.e., drones, Kratos' sexiest segment -- was particularly strong, rising 44%.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • Why Shares of OneConnect Financial Tech Are Falling Today

    Analysts at Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock. OneConnect, which provides a technology-as-a-service platform for Chinese financial institutions, reported diluted earnings per share equivalent to a loss of nearly $0.05 on total revenue equivalent to $149.7 million. "The management team worked diligently in the second quarter, to address changes from further regulatory tightening, the shift in customer needs and the operating environment," Ye Wangchun, chairman and CEO of OneConnect, said in a statement.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • GM is 'better positioned' to weather chip shortage: Analyst

    General Motors reported second quarter earnings that missed expectations. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • Why Coursera Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) stock rocketed to a 17.4% gain as of 12:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company having just reported Q2 2021 financial results that look "mixed" in the extreme. On the one hand, Coursera blew away analyst targets for Q2 revenue, producing $102.1 million where Wall Street had expected only $91.5 million. On the other hand, though, Coursera appears to have missed analyst predictions on profit entirely.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • SunPower (SPWR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    On the call today, we will start out with comments from Peter Faricy, CEO of SunPower, who will provide a summary of the quarter, our strategic view on 2021, as well as an update on our growth initiatives for 2022 and beyond. Following Peter's comments, Manu Sial, SunPower's CFO, will then review our second-quarter financial results, as well as provide our guidance.

  • Why Invitae Stock Is Climbing Today

    Accelerating growth is giving investors more confidence in the genetic testing company's long-term prospects.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Is In Line with Growth, and has Enough Capital to Ramp Up Development

    Young companies such as Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), need capital in order to reach their full potential and profitability. Debt can often be risky and is more appropriate for already profitable companies. That is why cash from investors is a much better option while a company grows.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before Wall Street Invades

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build algorithms from a stranger on Reddit, he’s try