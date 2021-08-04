Bits In Glass and Crochet Technologies Join Forces for Global Digital Transformation Delivery

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bits In Glass, a software consulting firm helping companies digitally transform their operations, has joined forces with Crochet Technologies, a UK and India based consultancy focused on end-to-end process automation services and low-code solutions. This strategic move will enable both companies to rapidly grow, expand their offerings, and provide customers with a global delivery network.

Crochet Technologies will become a Bits In Glass company, bringing Pega expertise to its lineup of services and broadening its technology expertise.

With this transaction, Bits In Glass will be able to provide a broader capability set to existing customers and leverage a global delivery model to refine project economics and drive more elastic resourcing.

"As a customer-centric consultancy, we've been looking for the right fit in a global partner to expand our value proposition, and Crochet Technologies ticks all the boxes. After several joint projects over the past six months, we're very confident that our two companies are well-aligned," says David Hauser, founding partner with Bits In Glass. "We're excited to work with Vivek Saluja and the team at Crochet Technologies, and are thrilled about the opportunity to bring the Bits In Glass brand to India, the UK, and the EU."

"We're extremely excited to join hands with the Bits In Glass company," says Vivek Saluja, founder and CEO of Crochet Technologies. "Their 15+ years of digital transformation expertise in the North American market paired with Crochet's exponential growth across the UK, EMEA & APAC market fuels a strong consortium providing low-code offerings with a global footprint, bringing more value-driven focus to our growing customer base."

About Bits In Glass

Bits In Glass is an award-winning software consulting firm. We combine our deep industry expertise and experience with the best names in technology to provide innovative solutions to your unique business challenges. Our expert consultants excel at solving complex technical problems across industries and verticals, specializing in healthcare, financial services, insurance, and public sectors. Learn more at bitsinglass.com.

About Crochet Technologies

Crochet Technologies provides end-to-end digital transformation business solutions to the world's leading banks, financial institutions, insurance and government sector clients. Services include consulting, governance and advisory solutions for market-leading low-code platforms — Pega & Appian. To learn more, visit crochetech.com.

