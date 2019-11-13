Bitski raises $1.8M seed round to develop crypto wallet infrastructure

Bitski, a developer-focused blockchain wallet infrastructure provider, has raised a $1.8M seed round from investors including Galaxy Digital, Winklevoss Capital, and Coinbase.

The startup is building developer tools for blockchain-focused developers. The firm's flagship product is an easy-to-integrate cryptocurrency wallet for the Ethereum ecosystem, enabling apps to offer wallet support for their users. While Bitski is blockchain agnostic, the firm is starting with Ethereum.

According to Bitski, over 300 apps have leveraged its solution. These apps include live-streaming ecosystem Props and gaming platform, The Sandbox.

"Bitski’s developer platform allows developers to easily provide their users with a secure and usable wallet, eliminating the friction of customer onboarding that has previously hampered blockchain applications and user adoption," says Sterling Witzke, Partner at Winklevoss Capital.