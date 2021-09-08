Bitso Facilitating Chivo Wallet During El Salvador Bitcoin Adoption

BeInCrypto –

The Bitso crypto platform is providing the core services behind ‘Chivo,’ the bitcoin wallet rolled out by El Salvador’s government.

In addition to providing backend technology, Bitso will offer custody and exchange services to Chivo. To facilitate the transactions in US dollars, Bitso said it is working with the U.S. federally regulated Silvergate Bank.

With over 2.75 million users, Bitso bills itself as Latin America’s fastest-growing crypto platform. Santiago Alvarado, vice president of Bitso for Business, said the company wants to help “transform payment structures that can increase financial inclusion.”

