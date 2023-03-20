Bitstamp brings its experience and infrastructure to APAC financial institutions via white-label offering

The world's longest-standing crypto exchange expands "Bitstamp as a Service" to APAC with new modular flexibility that allows institutions to rapidly build out their own crypto capabilities

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitstamp , the world's longest-running crypto exchange, announces today that it is expanding its white-label service to institutions in selected APAC markets. Banks, payments and fintech companies, or investment firms looking to fast-track their digital assets offerings to customers can choose from one of three plug-and-play service tiers. The offering covers a range of needs, such as order matching, liquidity for a wide range of crypto markets, regulatory-compliant AML/ (Know-your-customer), account reporting and more.

Known as Bitstamp as a Service, the solution enables financial institutions to rapidly develop a retail offering without needing to build out technology or compliance infrastructure or acquire specific licenses. One of Bitstamp's first partners for this service was Revolut back in 2017.

Flexible Design for Rapid Deployment

Bitstamp as a Service provides clients with three tiers: Exchange, Exchange Plus, and Exchange Complete. Each tier provides a number of core building blocks with the Exchange Complete tier designed as an end-to-end solution that adds KYC/AML operations for customer onboarding and access to Bitstamp's global license network. For institutions that are prioritizing speed to market and lower fixed costs, this solution will save them the time and resources needed to build this capability in-house.

Bitstamp as a Service gives clients — whether they are an early-stage fintech startup or an established banking institution — the ability to integrate this infrastructure with their existing customer apps. This enables clients to continue to grow their customer relationships and control the user experience with the fastest path to market.

"Bitstamp as a Service is a complete end-to-end solution that allows clients to rapidly turn on their crypto offering. Clients trust in our ability to deliver a safe and secure solution because our success as an infrastructure provider has been tested over multiple cycles. As the market matures, we are seeing greater demand for more integration options and third-party risk management," says Leonard Hoh, APAC GM of Bitstamp. "For added flexibility Bitstamp's infrastructure stack also gives clients a choice of 15 banking partners to match their operational needs. "

A Trusted Solution for Institutions in Current Market Cycle

In a survey carried out by Bitstamp in 2022, over 75 per cent of retail and institutional investors worldwide believe that crypto will become mainstream in the next 10 years. Of all the institutional investors polled, 81 per cent believe digital assets should be part of a portfolio. However, one of the top barriers to entry cited by retail investors were "not sure which platform to trust or is secure''.

Story continues

"Recent events in the industry have placed new emphasis on good business practices and compliance credentials that necessitate a package of operational controls. There is a need for institutions to find a trusted partner to deliver a quality experience in the digital assets ecosystem to serve the next wave of mainstream adoption ," says Leonard Hoh.

Bitstamp currently holds more than 50 licenses and registrations globally. It was the only crypto exchange among more than 130 CEXes (centralized exchanges) to receive an AA rating in CryptoCompare's Exchange Benchmark Report in October 2022 — a testament to Bitstamp's commitment to making crypto investing secure for all.

For more information about Bitstamp as a Service or to interview Leonard Hoh, please contact Deborah Tan-Pink at press@bitstamp.net .

About Bitstamp

Bitstamp is the world's original and longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, supporting investors, traders and leading financial institutions since 2011. With a proven track record, cutting-edge market infrastructure and dedication to personal service with a human touch, Bitstamp's secure and reliable trading venue is trusted by over four million customers worldwide. Whether it's through its intuitive web platform and mobile app or industry-leading APIs, Bitstamp is where crypto enters finance. For more information, visit www.bitstamp.net

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitstamp-brings-its-experience-and-infrastructure-to-apac-financial-institutions-via-white-label-offering-301775780.html

SOURCE Bitstamp