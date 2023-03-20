U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,923.00
    -24.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,825.00
    -246.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,590.25
    -54.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,726.60
    -11.80 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.41
    -1.33 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.50
    +22.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +2.52 (+10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3910
    -0.4120 (-0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,601.75
    +536.20 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.31
    +30.30 (+5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Bitstamp brings its experience and infrastructure to APAC financial institutions via white-label offering

PR Newswire
·3 min read

The world's longest-standing crypto exchange expands "Bitstamp as a Service" to APAC with new modular flexibility that allows institutions to rapidly build out their own crypto capabilities

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitstamp, the world's longest-running crypto exchange, announces today that it is expanding its white-label service to institutions in selected APAC markets. Banks, payments and fintech companies, or investment firms looking to fast-track their digital assets offerings to customers can choose from one of three plug-and-play service tiers. The offering covers a range of needs, such as order matching, liquidity for a wide range of crypto markets, regulatory-compliant AML/ (Know-your-customer), account reporting and more.

Known as Bitstamp as a Service, the solution enables financial institutions to rapidly develop a retail offering without needing to build out technology or compliance infrastructure or acquire specific licenses. One of Bitstamp's first partners for this service was Revolut back in 2017.

Flexible Design for Rapid Deployment

Bitstamp as a Service provides clients with three tiers: Exchange, Exchange Plus, and Exchange Complete. Each tier provides a number of core building blocks with the Exchange Complete tier designed as an end-to-end solution that adds KYC/AML operations for customer onboarding and access to Bitstamp's global license network. For institutions that are prioritizing speed to market and lower fixed costs, this solution will save them the time and resources needed to build this capability in-house.

Bitstamp as a Service gives clients — whether they are an early-stage fintech startup or an established banking institution —  the ability to integrate this infrastructure with their existing customer apps. This enables clients to continue to grow their customer relationships and control the user experience with the fastest path to market.

"Bitstamp as a Service is a complete end-to-end solution that allows clients to rapidly turn on their crypto offering. Clients trust in our ability to deliver a safe and secure solution because our success as an infrastructure provider has been tested over multiple cycles. As the market matures, we are seeing greater demand for more integration options and third-party risk management," says Leonard Hoh, APAC GM of Bitstamp. "For added flexibility Bitstamp's infrastructure stack also gives clients a choice of 15 banking partners to match their operational needs. "

A Trusted Solution for Institutions in Current Market Cycle

In a survey carried out by Bitstamp in 2022, over 75 per cent of retail and institutional investors worldwide believe that crypto will become mainstream in the next 10 years. Of all the institutional investors polled, 81 per cent believe digital assets should be part of a portfolio. However, one of the top barriers to entry cited by retail investors were "not sure which platform to trust or is secure''.

"Recent events in the industry have placed new emphasis on good business practices and compliance credentials that necessitate a package of operational controls. There is a need for institutions to find a trusted partner to deliver a quality experience in the digital assets ecosystem to serve the next wave of mainstream adoption ," says Leonard Hoh.

Bitstamp currently holds more than 50 licenses and registrations globally. It was the only crypto exchange among more than 130 CEXes (centralized exchanges) to receive an AA rating in CryptoCompare's Exchange Benchmark Report in October 2022 — a testament to Bitstamp's commitment to making crypto investing secure for all.

For more information about Bitstamp as a Service or to interview Leonard Hoh, please contact Deborah Tan-Pink at press@bitstamp.net.

About Bitstamp
Bitstamp is the world's original and longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, supporting investors, traders and leading financial institutions since 2011. With a proven track record, cutting-edge market infrastructure and dedication to personal service with a human touch, Bitstamp's secure and reliable trading venue is trusted by over four million customers worldwide. Whether it's through its intuitive web platform and mobile app or industry-leading APIs, Bitstamp is where crypto enters finance. For more information, visit www.bitstamp.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitstamp-brings-its-experience-and-infrastructure-to-apac-financial-institutions-via-white-label-offering-301775780.html

SOURCE Bitstamp

Recommended Stories

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • HSBC Tumbles in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • US Banks on ‘Bumpy’ Path as First Republic’s Troubles Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks ago, they were bit players in the giant US banking system. Now, a handful of regional lenders are at the heart of a crisis that’s shaken the country and engaged the likes of Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Credit Suisse Deal; 7 Stocks Near Buy Points

    UBS will buy its ailing Swiss rival for just over $3 billion. First Republic Bank and the upcoming Fed meeting also are in focus.

  • Risky Credit Suisse Bond Wipeout Upends $275 Billion Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Among the biggest losers in the shotgun sale of Credit Suisse Group AG are investors in the firm’s riskiest bonds, known as AT1s, worth $17 billion. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingThese money man

  • Goldman Readies Claims Trading for Wiped Out Credit Suisse Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders were preparing to take bids on claims against Credit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds after the takeover of the Swiss lender wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) of the debt.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion

  • Mark Cuban told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb’ — and he wants bitcoin to plunge so he can buy even more. These are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

    Is crypto really the new gold?

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • Stock Futures Whipsaw; US Yields, Dollar Waver: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US and European equity futures wiped out gains and the dollar fluctuated as efforts to safeguard the global banking system failed to soothe market jitters. The two-year Treasury yields retraced an earlier rebound. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • Warren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett has been in touch with senior officials in President Joe Biden’s administration in recent days as the regional banking crisis unfolds.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dol

  • Credit Suisse Bond-Wipeout Threatens $250 Billion Market

    Credit Suisse Group emergency merger with UBS Group will wipe out the bank’s riskiest bonds, rattling investors in the quarter-trillion-dollar market for similar European bank debt. Credit Suisse also referenced the decision in a statement, saying it was informed by Finma that the bonds would be “written off to zero.” AT1 bonds—also known as contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos—were introduced after the financial crisis as a way to transfer banking risk away from taxpayers and onto bondholders.

  • Riskiest Bonds for Some Asian Banks Fall by Record on Credit Suisse Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Some banks’ riskiest bonds fell by a record during Asian trading on Monday after holders of Credit Suisse Group AG’s contingent convertible securities suffered a historic 16.3 billion franc ($17.6 billion) loss. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and G