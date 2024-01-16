Bitter Cold Will Strain the Texas Power Grid as Work Week Begins

(Bloomberg) -- Extreme cold will tax the Texas power grid again Tuesday as residents return to work and school following a holiday weekend, boosting electricity consumption.

Officials are asking people to conserve power in the morning hours, when usage will be highest. The request comes after the state set a winter demand record Monday, raising memories of the deep freeze three years ago that triggered blackouts across Texas.

The energy system weathered the test Monday and early indications are that it will do so again Tuesday, with demand expected to peak at about 82.3 gigawatts at 8 a.m. local time. The grid will have about 85 gigawatts available then. Previous forecasts showed Texas would need as much as 84 gigawatts as offices, stores and schools ramped up activity. A gigawatt is typically enough to power 200,000 Texan homes.

Frigid temperatures will linger for at least another day across Texas. Dallas reached 13F (-11C) just before 7 a.m. local time, with the wind chill making it feel more like -2. Tuesday’s high in Houston is forecast to be 34F with an overnight low of 24F. Wind chill warnings and advisories reach from Montana to Georgia.

However, the cold snap is waning in Texas. Thursday’s high could hit 56F in Dallas, while Houston is expected to hit 66F.

Further to the north across the Great Plains and Midwest, the cold will linger, but by next week most of the US will start to moderate as the polar vortex retreats. Temperatures will rise 20F to 25F above normal in many areas, according to Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, which provides outlooks for Bloomberg Radio.

“Much of the eastern two-thirds of the country will end on a mild note,” Carolan said by telephone.

--With assistance from Brian K. Sullivan and Naureen S. Malik.

