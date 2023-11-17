'Bittersweet news': Peoria vegan restaurant announces it will close in December

Jam Rohr, owner of Radish Kitchen, a vegan restaurant in Campustown near Bradley University, is celebrating one year in business.

On Nov. 16, Radish Kitchen shared 'bittersweet news' on its social media accounts. The vegan restaurant plans to permanently close on Dec. 22.

The business started as Up Beet Jams nearly four years ago. In early 2022, owner Jam Rohr opened the in-person shop − located in the Campustown Shopping Center next to Bradley University.

Rohr wrote that the vegan restaurant will still host its November fine dining event on Nov. 17, will attend the Thanksgiving RiverFront Market on Nov. 18 and will offer Sunday brunch on Nov. 19. Along with this, customers will still be able to order Thanksgiving and holiday bake pre-orders.

According to the announcement, the business also plans to "host a staff benefit dinner to further support everyone here at the shop" in December.

Rohr noted that she was "incredibly proud" of everything the business has been able to accomplish over the years. By around 4:50 p.m., the announcement has garnered over 390 likes on Instagram over 135 reactions on Facebook.

"Thank you so much to everybody who has supported us through all of our ups and downs," Rohr wrote. "We are so grateful, and I’m happy to have taken a big leap to follow this dream."

