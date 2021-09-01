U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

Bittrex Global GmbH Hires Michael Schröder as New Chief Compliance and Risk Officer

·2 min read

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bittrex Global GmbH, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, today announced Michael Schröder as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer and a Member of the Management Board for Liechtenstein. Mr. Schröder's employment with Bittrex Global GmbH begins September 1, 2021.

Bittrex Global
Bittrex Global

Mr. Schröder has more than 25 years of experience in global financial institution executive roles, including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, State Street Bank & Trust, Triodos NV, and Commerzbank AG. He has an extensive background in acquiring and strengthening banking licenses, driving business strategy, and managing high-performing teams.

"Michael's specialized financial industry knowledge makes him a perfect fit for Bittrex Global GmbH," says Stephen Stonberg, Bittrex Global GmbH CEO. "His extensive background in international financial matters, including regulatory and capital markets will ensure Bittrex Global GmbH remains the best and most secure digital asset exchange available."

Previously, he was a Board Member at SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Europe GmbH, a Brexit institution he built from scratch, obtaining the regulatory license and establishing a profitable and highly competitive business model in the local capital markets industry.

"I am pleased to be joining Bittrex Global GmbH as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer. This move comes at a contemporary moment, in that, we are on the brink of experiencing mass adoption of a hybrid financial system - a system inclusive of both traditional and decentralized finance within the mainstream market, globally," said Schröder.

"Bittrex Global GmbH is set to lead this economic transformation by continuing to provide secure, decentralized and borderless wealth-building opportunities unmatched by any other exchange."

Michael will work closely with Jeff Baron; the Chief Compliance Officer of Bittrex Global (Bermuda) Ltd. Siegfried Herzog, the current Chief Compliance Officer of Bittrex Global GmbH is expected to join the Board of Directors upon stepping down as Chief Compliance Officer (we thank him for his service).

For additional information, please visit: https://bittrexglobal.zendesk.com/hc/en-us.

ABOUT BITTREX GLOBAL

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of tokenized stocks, stablecoins, and over 250 utility tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe. Learn more: https://global.bittrex.com/

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sarah Evans
Sevans PR
317968@email4pr.com
224-829-8820

Sarah Mawji
Sevans PR
317968@email4pr.com

Julia Lazniuk
Sevans PR
317968@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bittrex-global-gmbh-hires-michael-schroder-as-new-chief-compliance-and-risk-officer-301367517.html

SOURCE Bittrex Global

