U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.00
    -26.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,079.00
    -240.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,800.75
    -53.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.10
    -15.40 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.87
    -2.09 (-2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.40
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0105 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.98
    +1.72 (+7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0077 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6690
    -1.1200 (-0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,092.83
    +402.79 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.53
    +15.07 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,368.22
    -131.38 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Bitumen and Asphalt Market to Experience 2.7% CAGR by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand from Construction and Infrastructure Development

IndexBox, Inc.
·2 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research firm IndexBox has published a new report on the global bitumen and asphalt market, which provides comprehensive analysis, forecasts, and insights into the industry. The report is available for purchase on the IndexBox platform, with trial access to market data also available at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-natural-bitumen-and-natural-asphalt-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

According to the report, the global bitumen and asphalt market is expected to reach $347.7B by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 2.7% from 2023 to 2030. Factors driving growth in the market include increasing demand from the construction industry, rising urbanization, and the growing popularity of asphalt in road construction due to its durability and cost-effectiveness. However, the market also faces challenges such as the volatile prices of raw materials and environmental concerns.

The report also highlights the factors affecting demand for bitumen and asphalt, including government initiatives to improve infrastructure and increase investments in transportation and construction. The major consuming industries in the market include road construction, roofing, and waterproofing.

Bitumen and asphalt are widely used in the construction industry for road building, roofing, and waterproofing. The market is segmented by product type, application, and region.

By product type, natural bitumen and natural asphalt account for over 60% of the global market, followed by polymer-modified bitumen, which is the fastest-growing segment due to its superior properties such as enhanced durability, flexibility, and resistance to deformation. Other product types include cutback bitumen, emulsified bitumen, and others.

By application, the road construction segment is the largest consumer of bitumen and asphalt, accounting for over 80% of the market. Asphalt is widely used in the construction of highways, airports, and other infrastructure projects due to its excellent properties such as durability, noise reduction, and skid resistance. The roofing and waterproofing segments are also significant consumers of bitumen and asphalt, due to their waterproofing properties.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for bitumen and asphalt, accounting for over 45% of global demand. This is driven by increasing urbanization and government investments in infrastructure projects. North America and Europe are also significant markets, due to the large-scale road-building projects and extensive use of asphalt in roofing and waterproofing applications. The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, due to increasing investments in infrastructure projects and rising demand for asphalt in the roofing and waterproofing segments.

For more information, visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-natural-bitumen-and-natural-asphalt-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Contact Information:

Keywords: bitumen, asphalt, market analysis, industry insights, growth prospects

CONTACT: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls as US holds off refilling strategic reserve

    (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Friday on worries about a potential oversupply after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years. "There is a sell-off from the view that the United States will not refill oil reserve even if the WTI prices are at $67-$72 a barrel," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities. Granholm told lawmakers that it would be difficult to take advantage of the low prices this year to add to stockpiles, which are currently at their lowest level since 1983 following sales directed by President Joe Biden last year.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gas Demand Recovery in Europe Gathers Pace as Prices Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- European companies are using more natural gas as prices drop to levels seen before the Ukraine war, putting a potential strain on preparations for another winter with limited Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fe

  • Accenture Shares Jump After Plan to Slash 19,000 Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc surged after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in a consultancy sector battling strong economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After

  • Let's Pump the Brakes On GameStop's Profitable Quarter

    At the risk of angering the meme stocks/Reddit crowd, the company's trajectory still looks a lot more like Sears than it does like Best Buy's.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Albemarle to build $1.3 billion lithium plant in South Carolina

    The facility, which was first announced last year without a specific location, will double the company's lithium processing capacity and thus its ability to supply key customers - including Tesla Inc - who are hungry for more North American supplies of the battery metal. Already the world's largest lithium producer with major facilities in Chile, China and Australia, Albemarle has moved aggressively to expand in the United States, which it sees as its next major area of growth thanks to tax credits and other incentives offered by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. The South Carolina plant will be able to process 50,000 tonnes of lithium each year from rock Albemarle plans to mine in North Carolina as well as from recycled batteries.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • The 10 Years Before Retirement Are Critical. How to Be Ready.

    While retirement planning is a decadeslong endeavor, the way you handle your final decade before leaving the workforce will have a critical impact on how ready you’ll be when that day finally arrives. “It hits about 10 years out—this train is coming to me,” says Danielle Byrd Thompson, a financial professional at Equitable Advisors in Washington, D.C. “It’s like a time clock is starting.” Of course, that final stretch is far easier to navigate when the stock market cooperates.

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • ‘Ghost jobs’ are the latest thing workers need to worry about: That role you’re applying for might actually be fake

    If you’ve ever applied to a job only to hear back that the company isn’t actually hiring for the listing, you're the victim of a ghost job.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Trial witness against Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sues Disney, Hulu over miniseries

    A key prosecution witness whose testimony helped convict Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes of fraud sued Walt Disney Co on Thursday over a recent Hulu miniseries that he says defamed him by portraying him as corrupt. Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director, objected in a New York state court filing to a fictional character who held the same job in "The Dropout," which starred Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, chronicling her rise and fall at the blood-testing startup.

  • Indeed to Lay Off 2,200 Employees, 15% of Workforce

    The job-search platform will reduce head counts on nearly every team. CEO Chris Hyams said he would be taking a 25% cut in his base pay.

  • How Adobe’s CFO is avoiding mass layoffs: ‘We don’t want our employees worried about when the next shoe is going to drop’

    Dan Durn talks about Adobe's growth, preventing mass layoffs, and generative A.I.

  • China's top three smartphone makers allow inter-device data transfer in battle against Apple amid sluggish sales

    China's top three domestic smartphone companies - Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi - have reached an agreement that will allow users to transfer data between their branded devices, an alliance that could challenge Apple's popularity in the country. Owners of smartphones from Beijing-based Xiaomi and Guangdong-based Vivo and Oppo will be able to move system and app data seamlessly to a new handset belonging to any of these brands, the companies announced on Wednesday on their respective Weibo accounts. Whil