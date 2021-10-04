U.S. markets closed

Bitwage raises $1.5mm in 55 hours in recent funding round

Bitwage
·2 min read

Bitwage creates solutions for remote workers looking for work and to optimally receive their wages. We offer unique jobs, flexible distributions, reduced payroll costs and increased fulfillment speeds.

San Francisco, CA, United States, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bitwage – the leading provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payroll, invoicing, and benefits – announced this week that they closed $1.5MM in a funding round with online investment platform, BnkToTheFuture. The round oversubscribed to 125% of the company’s target in the first few days. BnkToTheFuture has over 150K qualifying investors and has had over $1bn invested in funding rounds since inception.

Bitwage was founded in 2014 by Jonathan Chester and John Lindsay when they foresaw the opportunity to combine payroll services with cryptocurrency and bitcoin.

Since its founding, Bitwage has reached a number of notable milestones:

$120MM transactions processed

50k registered users

2k registered companies

US business doubled in 2021

Key Latin American market grew 20x since the beginning of Covid

While accomplishing these unique milestones, Bitwage raised over $1MM from acclaimed investors and blockchain visionaries, including Draper Associates and Max Keiser’s Heisenberg Capital.

Bitwage experienced exponential growth in the last two years, catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global remote work trend, and the rapid adoption of blockchain based assets. As a result of these trends, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll services are poised to accelerate in growth for the foreseeable future

Bitwage is set to be the leader of this new market. Staking an early advantage with their 2014 launch, the company has dedicated much of its existence to perfecting the payroll process for cryptocurrency and Bitcoin. Bitwage has outpaced its competitors by maximizing years of product development, extensive transaction history, and deep relationships within the cryptocurrency and banking worlds to navigate the emerging blockchain consumer and regulatory environments.

Bitwage is set to become a large part of the infrastructure that will power domestic and international deposits into consumers accounts everywhere, whether it be their hardware wallets, their favorite exchanges, or their bank accounts.

According to Bitwage CEO Jonathan Chester, “When we first started in 2014, Bitcoin payroll was just a niche for cypherpunks and crypto anarchists. Covid-19 has acted as a catalyst for both the cryptocurrency and remote work industries. Bitwage, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payroll sit at the intersection of these two movements. The tailwinds are picking up for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payroll to become a massive multi-billion dollar industry and Bitwage is poised to become the global leader.”

You can check out Bitwage funding round on Online Investment Platform here: https://app.bnktothefuture.com/pitches/bitwage-inc/landing

Website: https://www.bitwage.com/

CONTACT: Name: Jonathan Chester Email: jonathan@bitwage.com Organization: Bitwage Address: 244 California St. Suite 607, San Francisco, California 94111, United States


