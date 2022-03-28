U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.00
    +9.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,819.00
    +60.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,790.75
    +35.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.53
    -6.37 (-5.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.70
    -25.50 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.49 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.43
    -0.24 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0072 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2100
    +2.1500 (+1.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,249.65
    +2,693.39 (+6.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.34
    +74.81 (+7.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.88
    +51.53 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Bitwells Announces a Customer-centric Crypto Trading Platform with 100x Leverage & 100% Deposit Bonus

Bitwells
·3 min read
Bitwells
Bitwells

Victoria, Seychelles, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwells, a contacts trading exchange launched a customer-centric crypto trading platform with 100x leverage and 100% deposit benefits.


With global hot money pouring into the stock market, the crypto market also ushered in a carnival. The fact that a variety of investors crowded into the cryptocurrency market makes the industry mixed. In such a case, for every investor how to obtain the greatest benefits in the market at a faster speed is the most important thing. If someone is looking for a client-centric trading platform with high leverage and high bonuses, Bitwells is probably the best choice for them.

Bitwells is a reputable crypto futures trading platform that is currently used by more than 200K people worldwide for futures trading in various currencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, EOS etc.

The 100x Leverage

The 100x leverage offered by the Bitwells exchange allows user to open 100 positions with a margin of 1 and trade the market with 100 positions. In short, with 100x leverage provided by Bitwells, traders' profit can be 100 times more than the profit brought by the original investment. For example, let's say user opens a long contract with 1 BTC when the price is $41,000, if the price rises to $42,000, their profit would be (42,000- 41,000) * 1 BTC * 100x = $100,000 = 2.38 BTC, making the ROI of 238%.

100% Deposit Bonus

In addition to 100x leverage, Bitwells’s 100% deposit bonus campaign also helps low-stake investors earn high profits quickly. If user tops up 1 BTC, there will be 2 BTC on their account and they can trade with the 2 BTC to make a bigger profit. Users can also withdraw the profits earned with the bonus. Attention! Up to 10 BTC bonuses can be obtained.

Why it is called a Customer-centric Trading Platform?

  1. A demo account with 10 BTC

The platform has set up a demo account with 10 BTC to help investors better grasp the laws of market fluctuations, they can know the floating profit and loss in the account, set the investment ratio, grasp the market laws as soon as possible, and explore their way to make money!

  1. High liquidity and low service fees

Over 15 market makers on Bitwells guarantee the market’s liquidity and immediate transactions, providing traders accurate prices. Meanwhile, Bitwells does not require deposit fees from users.

Other Superiorities about Bitwells

  1. NO KYC. Bitwells uses email verification code to register & log in, to maximize their privacy and account security.

  2. Bitwells is available for Android and IOS devices and can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

  3. After registration, each user can have a personal account manager to provide crypto trading strategies.

There might be a certain understanding of Bitwells now. Bitwells provides everything traders need and opens its doors for all customers who want to make a profit. Click here to register and obtain your 100% bonus!

To know more about Bitwells visit www.bitwells.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitwells

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitwells

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bitwells

CONTACT: Media Contact: Contact Person: Jeniffer Butler Company: BITWELLS Co., Ltd Email: business (at) bitwells.com Website: https://www.bitwells.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    Tesla is preparing to split its stock. The last time a stock split was announced, shares rallied about 80% from the announcement until the split became effective.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split

    The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors. Following a pandemic-induced rally in the technology shares, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc too have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable. Since the stock split in 2020, they have surged 128%, boosting the market capitalization to above $1 trillion and making the company the biggest U.S. automaker by that measure.

  • Dow Jones Futures Point To Slim Market Rally; Tesla Jumps On Stock Split Plan

    The market rally has been strong despite surging bond yields, but for now. Tesla popped on plans for a stock split.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Irresistibly Cheap Now

    When a scared market causes stocks to drop, those that pay decent dividends just might become high-yield bargains.

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper R

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Sea to Shut Shopee India Unit After Political Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is shutting its main e-commerce operation in India just months after its October launch, blaming “market uncertainties” for scuppering one of its more promising overseas endeavors.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Piv

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • How Russia’s Central Bank Engineered the Ruble’s Rebound

    The ruble is in a central-bank-induced coma. While Russia’s currency can still see sharp swings in a day, it has trimmed its steep losses and begun to stabilize. It is now trading at around 99 rubles to the dollar, about 17% weaker than it was before Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 but stronger than its record low of 151 on March 7, according to FactSet.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at a three-month high of $47,000 following an impressive breakout on Sunday evening. The world’s largest cryptocurrency now needs to begin closing consecutive daily candles above $46,400 to ensure it continues the recent uptrend.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • Russia just made a case for owning gold—and nobody noticed

    Zavalny spoke last week on the subject of all the economic and financial sanctions being levied against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Most of the coverage of his remarks implied that Russia might respond to the sanctions by switching from U.S. dollars to “bitcoin” (BTC) for international trade. Not only is bitcoin new, ridiculously volatile, widely open to manipulation, and a massive drain on energy in a world facing an energy crisis, but it also offers no guarantee of privacy.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Why you should fear oil prices at $90, $100, $150, or $200: Morning Brief

    Get ready for oil-related earnings warnings. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 28, 2022.

  • Xpeng Earnings: First Billion-Dollar Quarter; XPEV Stock, Nio Stock Rally

    Xpeng results beat views after the EV startup hiked prices. Nio ready to launch its first electric sedan. Xpeng stock jumps.