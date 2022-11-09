U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

Bitwise Asset Management Selects SS&C

·3 min read

Leading crypto asset manager will leverage Eze Investment Suite for operations

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Bitwise Asset Management, the world's largest crypto index fund manager1, has selected SS&C's Eze Investment Suite to support its trading operations. Bitwise will streamline front-to-back operations for managing $1.3 billion* in assets across 15 strategies, including crypto ETFs and NFT funds.

SS&amp;C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&amp;C)
SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

"As one of the fastest growing crypto asset managers, we were looking for a platform that could consolidate our operations and support our growth," said Jennifer Thornton, Senior Index Fund Portfolio Manager at Bitwise. "SS&C Eze is a leader in front-to-back operations technology for ETFs and digital assets, and its flexible platform will help us configure multiple workflows to accommodate our strategies. Multiple counterparties are involved in the ETF and crypto trade lifecycle, and Eze Investment Suite's open architecture allows us to aggregate and deliver mission-critical data easily. We were also impressed by SS&C's extensive support, which is crucial for crypto trading."

Eze Investment Suite will support trading, portfolio management, compliance and operations for Bitwise's strategies. In addition to simplifying data flows and maintaining Bitwise's Investment Book of Record, Eze Investment Suite provides connectivity to multiple OTC trading desks to support execution. Portfolio modeling, reconciliation and compliance tools will help Bitwise's growing index business.

"We are excited to support Bitwise in their continued expansion," said Michael Hutner, General Manager, SS&C Eze. "As a proven leader in front-to-back investment management technology, SS&C Eze is committed to continuously investing in better tools to accommodate new asset classes, strategies and environments. We look forward to working with all our clients to help them better navigate the exciting digital asset space as it evolves."

Learn more about SS&C's digital assets offering here.

About Bitwise

Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of year-end 2021, Bitwise managed $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world's largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Meta, and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney's Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron's, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

1 Source: Bitcointreasuries.net
* As of December 31, 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitwise-asset-management-selects-ssc-301673020.html

SOURCE SS&C

