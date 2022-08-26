U.S. markets closed

Bitwise’s Katherine Dowling talks rules and regs at TC Sessions: Crypto

Lucas Matney
·3 min read

Crypto entities ranging from major exchanges to small projects are on the road to stateside regulation. Whether it comes through the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, many actors in the space are looking for concrete future guidance on how to build compliant businesses in an emerging sector while navigating rules built for traditional finance.

And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.

This regulatory tug-of-war is just one reason why we’re thrilled that Katherine Dowling, general counsel and chief compliance officer at Bitwise Asset Management, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto in Miami on November 17.

We’ll discuss whether or not there’s been an increase in institutional adoption and how the regulatory framework might impact adoption going forward. Given the frustration over the lack of clarity in regulatory guidance, we’ll ask Dowling how legal crypto firms and counsels are advising clients to navigate the present landscape while still operating in a compliant way.

Dowling brings a unique perspective to the table, having experience working both in private equity firms and as a federal prosecutor in the Economic Crimes Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We’ll dive into the latest insights on how emerging regulatory frameworks will affect the digital asset industry and get her take on whether we can expect to see clarity on this in the U.S. by the end of the year.

Prior to joining Bitwise, Dowling served in general counsel, CCO and COO roles at several financial and private equity firms. She also co-founded Luminate Capital Partners, where she held positions as GP, managing director and COO.

A Harvard Law graduate, Dowling spent more than a decade as a federal prosecutor, most recently in the Economic Crimes Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, where she worked with the FBI, SEC, IRS and other agencies to prosecute insider trading, fraud and money laundering cases, among others. She also serves on the boards of two nonprofit organizations.

Take advantage of our special launch pricing — save $250 on General Admission passes and $200 on Startup Exhibitor Packages while supplies last. Buy your pass or package today, and then join the web3, DeFi and NFT communities at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

