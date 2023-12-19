Bitwise Launches New Ad Campaign for Bitcoin ETF

Bitwise Asset Management, a hopeful contender for a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF), has launched the first ad for a Bitcoin spot ETF product. The ad features actor Jonathan Goldsmith, famous for his portrayal of "The Most Interesting Man in the World" in Dos Equis beer commercials.

The campaign, titled "Bitwise Is Interesting," will be displayed across various platforms including television, social media, and digital channels, with prominent business news networks such as CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox Business Network showcasing the ad.

With the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yet to make a decision on the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF application, the potential approval of physically backed Bitcoin ETFs could be a significant milestone, with Galaxy Digital projecting $14 billion of inflows in the first year of launch.

Bitwise is among more than a dozen potential Bitcoin ETF issuers awaiting approval from the SEC, including BlackRock, ARK Invest, WisdomTree, Valkyrie, Invesco, Galaxy Digital and more. The anticipation of an imminent approval has led to Bitcoin rallying in recent months, with BTC up over 18% in the past 30 days.

