BiVictriX Therapeutics to "continue seeking out positive relationships"

News Direct
·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC

BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC (AIM:BVX, OTC:BVTXF) founder and CEO Tiffany Thorn speaks to Proactive after releasing full year results for 2022, a year that she describes as "very good" for the UK-based drug discovery and development company. Thorn reveals what she was most pleased with from the year before turning her focus to her priorities for 2023, highlighting a desire to grow the company's profile and to "continue seeking out positive relationships."

Here's more on that story:

BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC (AIM:BVX, OTC:BVTXF) has said it is focused on three value creation points for its lead asset BVX001, which is being developed to treat acute myeloid leukaemia.

In working towards these goals it believes it will attract the attention of potential partners for what could eventually be a blockbuster treatment.

It also reckons this work will provide validation for its Bi-Cygni platform, which aims to develop targeted cancer drugs with fewer side effects.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/bivictrix-therapeutics-to-continue-seeking-out-positive-relationships-430125589

