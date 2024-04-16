Biz Bits

Rozanna M. Martinez, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
5 min read
0

Apr. 15—Hospitality group to host culinary career fair

Cantina Hospitality Group will host a culinary career fair from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 22 at Poki Poki Cevicheria, 3517 Wyoming Blvd. NE.

The hospitality group represents several local restaurants including Poki Poki Cevicheria, Sushi King, Tamashi, The Sweet Cup, Brekki Brekki and Thai Boran.

The group is seeking motivated individuals to fill various roles across its family of restaurants. Available positions include executive chef, sushi chef, prep cook, line cook, server, bobarista, dish pit staff, supervisor and management.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared for onsite interviews. Individuals who are unable to attend the fair can submit their resume at cantinahg.com/careers.

"We're thrilled to open our doors and welcome potential new members to our restaurant family," Robert Punya, owner of Cantina Hospitality Group, said in the news release. "This career fair is a fantastic opportunity for job seekers to learn more about our diverse concepts, meet our team and find their place in Albuquerque's thriving culinary scene."

2024 Small Businessperson of the Year announced

Chris Sweetin has been named the 2024 New Mexico Small Businessperson of the Year by the Small Business Administration New Mexico District Office.

The recognition is in conjunction with National Small Business Week, which runs from April 28 to May 4. The SBA highlights the impact of outstanding small business owners from each state, according to a Triskelion Group of New Mexico news release.

Sweetin founded 3D Security Training Solutions in 2014, 3D Security Services Group in 2016 and co-founded the Triskelion Group of New Mexico with his business partner, John Hughes, in 2018. TGONM operates three businesses under the umbrella company: 3D Security Training Solutions, 3D Security Services Group and 3D Investigative Services. It employs more than 70 people in New Mexico.

Sweetin founded 3D Security Training Solutions after retiring from a 21-year career in the U.S. Air Force, according to the news release. Rising crime statistics, the need for law enforcement support and wanting to create a safer environment for children drove Sweetin to be part of the solution and share the safety and self-defense skills he learned in the military.

"From the beginning, my mission has been to build a safer community," Sweetin said in the news release. "Whether it's teaching people personal protection skills or supporting business safety with security guards, we want to help our community feel safe and thrive, rather than live in fear."

Sweetin added he is grateful and honored to be recognized by the SBA.

"Their business programs and mentors have been instrumental in the growth of my business," he said.

Sweetin will represent New Mexico at the National Small Businessperson of the Year Award ceremonies on April 28 and 29 in Washington, D.C. The New Mexico SBA will host a celebration for New Mexico honorees on May 1 in Albuquerque.

Applebee's re-opens several ABQ locations

Applebee's will hold grand re-openings for six of its newly remodeled restaurants on Monday.

Six diners will have a chance to win free Applebee's for one year, according to an Applebee's news release. Select restaurants will host local radio personalities who will be onsite passing out giveaways.

A free appetizer promotion will be held at the six locations from April 15 through April 21. Guests must mention the offer and code word ABQ2024. A minimum purchase of $30 is required.

Applebee's has partnered with The Storehouse New Mexico, a nonprofit community-based food pantry providing free groceries to people in need, and will donate $1 per guest check to the organization during reopening week.

Each of the six Albuquerque locations underwent a recent remodel, according to the news release. Each interior will have multiple seating options including an updated bar area. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday with happy hour between 3 and 6 p.m. Half price appetizers are offered daily from 9 p.m. to close.

"Flynn Group is excited to unveil its six newly remodeled Applebee's locations in the greater Albuquerque area," Dan Krebsbach, president of Flynn Applebee's, said in the news release. "As a leader in the food service industry, Flynn Group views each of our locations as an investment in the local economy, through job creation and philanthropic initiatives."

Two Multifamily Management Firms Merge

MEB Management Services, a Phoenix-based multifamily management company servicing the Southwest, and Weller Management, a third-party property management and consulting company based in St. Petersburg, Florida serving the Southeast, have merged as Bryten Real Estate Partners.

Bryten now employs 1,150 individuals and manages nearly 47,000 units across the United States, including New Mexico, Arizona, Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York and Texas. Combining its geographical presence allows Bryten to offer a transformative approach to multifamily living that enriches the lives of its residents, clients and employees, according to a Bryten Real Estate Partners news release.

Bryten leaders spent more than a year working on combining the best practices of each company. Bryten vows to increase employment opportunities in the multifamily living space across the nation, increase its presence in 13 different states, and combine and grow the community assets of the two organizations, according to the news release.

"After more than a year since the merger took place, we are excited to introduce Bryten to the public," Libby Ekre, the founding principal of MEB and now Bryten. "Both MEB and Weller have built their reputations in multifamily management as respectable, reliable organizations that focus on people first. Our valued residents, clients and team members should expect the same, heightened level of compassion, commitment and quality of service with Bryten."

