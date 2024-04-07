BIZ BITS: Cutting-edge cuisine at new Lewiston food truck

Apr. 7—Growing up in Torrance and Compton, some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area, Shamar "Chili" Jackson spent hours at a time safely off the streets watching his grandmothers cook.

In their kitchens, he absorbed the basics of Creole, Spanish, Filipino and Mexican cuisines that form the foundation of the menu at Chili Blues, a food truck that Jackson recently opened in Lewiston.

"All of those childhood memories, I put into flavor," Jackson said. "Every day we cook everything fresh."

The business is located in the parking lot of Lewiston's Corner Villa, just off 21st Street at 2110 14th Ave. Its hours are 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., or until the food is gone, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

One of its most popular items is Birria B Foldz ($10), which is two soft flour tacos filled with shredded, slow-roasted beef seasoned with Jackson's own blend of 20 herbs and his signature sour cream-based sauce.

Some of his dishes, like Elote ($7), are elevated by common, pre-packaged grocery store items.

Elote is described on the menu as "buttery corn with parmesan cheese, mayo, Tajin & lime juice." It's topped with crumbled, spicy Cheetos.

Chili Blues is a joint venture of Jackson and his fiancee, Reana Buoy, a Florida transplant.

They moved separately to Lewiston. She followed her mother and stepfather, who took positions at Hells Canyon Harley-Davidson when it opened.

He learned about Lewiston through his aunt and one of his grandmothers who moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

"They said, 'It's beautiful here,' and we've never left," he said.

Jackson and Buoy met five years ago when their children, who are friends, spotted each other shopping for school supplies at Walmart. Since then, Jackson and Buoy have been inseparable.

He began pursuing his dream of turning his passion for cooking into a career by introducing Chili Blues as a catering business a couple years ago.

He still caters through Chili Blues, has a mobile livestock slaughter business and does maintenance work for a property management company owned by his family. Buoy, who also works as a licensed practical nurse, and some of their children frequently work with him.

"Family is a big thing for us," he said.

New Northwest Fourslide plant expected to debut in May

Northwest Fourslide is scheduled to open its new plant in Lewiston in May as part of its relocation from Tualatin, Ore.

"(The company) is well underway to moving (its) equipment and machines, and basically conduct operations at their new facility located at the Port of Lewiston," according to a recent newsletter from Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group.

The metal parts manufacturer is moving into a 43,000-square-foot, $10.8 million plant, where, according to the company's most recent update in the fall, it plans to employ 40 people. About half of them were expected to be hired in the area and the others were anticipated to relocate from Oregon.

The hundreds of parts the company makes go into products constructed by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, the region's largest private employer; consoles for lights above airline passenger seats; and missile systems, among others.

Some are so small they are hard to see unaided with the human eye and others are almost a foot long.

Relocating to Lewiston gives Northwest Fourslide the opportunity to own, instead of lease, its site. The relatively low cost of living and strong public school system were other factors that attracted the company owners to the community.

TSA Precheck screening planned in mid-April at Lewiston

A Transportation Security Administration Precheck enrollment event will be held from April 15-19 at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, 406 Burrell Ave., in Lewiston.

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents can go through a process that streamlines security checks by signing up for appointments from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. on those days.

The cost to enroll in the program is $78 for five years. Applicants need to bring proof of identity such as a valid U.S. passport or a certified birth certificate and a driver's license. Fingerprints and digital photos will be collected at the event for background checks.

Those who pay the fees and clear the background checks will be allowed to use dedicated screening lanes at U.S. airports where they won't be required to remove shoes, laptops, certain liquids, belts or light jackets.

Additional information is available at bit.ly/4ayIV94.

Employee of Pullman bank earns company's highest award

PULLMAN — A banker at Pullman's Banner Bank has won recognition from her employer.

Sabrina Seraph received the Banner's Best award, the highest award in the company, which recognizes its top-performing employees, according to a news release from Banner Bank.

Seraph surpassed individual professional goals, demonstrated excellence in her profession and consistently delivered outstanding service to the bank's clients, her colleagues and communities, according to the news release.

Less than 5% of Banner employees receive the award annually. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.

Banner Bank is headquartered in Walla Walla and has 143 locations in Idaho, Washington Oregon and California.

Clearwater Paper donates to trauma prevention program

Clearwater Paper has given the TriState Health Foundation a $5,000 donation to support "Stop the Bleed" kits for a trauma prevention program.

The goal is to educate and equip bystanders about what to do in a bleeding emergency prior to the arrival of first responders, according to a news release from TriState Health.

Staff in TriState's emergency department lead a program aimed at helping reduce trauma injuries that cause death or disability, according to the news release.

"The program provides information on ways to reduce injuries and assists individuals and families experiencing financial hardship, giving them the tools they need to lower their risks of injuries," according to the news release.

Clearwater Paper is a manufacturer of tissue and paperboard that is one of the largest employers in Lewiston.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.