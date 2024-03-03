Biz Bits: Pullman salon gets new, but familiar, owner

Mar. 3—PULLMAN — An eco-friendly salon in downtown Pullman is under new ownership.

Rach Gonzales has acquired Poppy Salon from Chelsea Whitney, who founded the business in 2012 and a year later moved it to its present location at 127 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman.

Prior to purchasing the salon, Gonzales was its social media manager, as well as one of its stylists, a role she will continue.

A former administrative assistant at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Gonzales earned an associate degree in business administration and became a licensed cosmetologist before switching careers.

How individuals see themselves in the mirror has a direct impact on their confidence, she said.

"I just love working with people," Gonzales said. "I love making people feel good about themselves."

Poppy Salon will continue to do haircuts for men, women and children, as well as provide full-body waxing, hair coloring, texturing and facials and soon will add manicures, pedicures and eyelash enhancements, she said.

In addition to Gonzales, the cosmetologists at Poppy include Renae Roberts, Rachel Hull and Hadley Johnson. Appointments are available at salonpoppy.com.

'Pink Balloon Event' planned at downtown Pullman

PULLMAN — The first "Pink Balloon Event" is being organized by women who own businesses in Pullman to mark International Women's Day on Friday.

The event generally will run from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, times when most of the participating businesses are open, said Michelle Kelly, owner of Michelle's Closet, a consignment store.

"If you come down, you will find something great at any place with a pink balloon," she said.

Michelle's Closet, for example, is having a sale where customers pay $30 for everything they can fit in a bag.

Rico's Public House will have a 21% discount for women on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Gathering Place, a candle store, is giving away a 4-ounce melt with every purchase and hosting a marbled candle class from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

Story continues

As of Thursday, other businesses participating included Dance In Motion; Palouse Country Candy; Noshies, a beer, wine and cheese shop; Glassphemy; Rock Star Body Bar; Poppy Salon; Lily Bee's Boutique; Whimsy and Bow Balloons, Brused Books; Sugar Babe Bakery; Monarch Boutique; Terracotta; Lumberyard Food Hall; Nayarit, a Mexican restaurant; and Etsi Bravo.

In addition to promotions, entrepreneurs affected by an upcoming construction project plan to show customers how to access their ventures through back and side entrances, Kelly said.

Street closures will happen during an upgrade of downtown Pullman infrastructure, which has some worried about losing revenue.

The Pink Balloon Event grew from the increasing collaboration among downtown businesses, Kelly said.

Meeting face to face is difficult because most of their businesses are open at the same hours, but they've overcome that challenge by communicating on social media, she said.

"It's really fun how it came about," Kelly said.

Beautiful Downtown Lewiston announces 2023 awards

Three businesses, two women and a shopping and dining venue were recognized by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston for contributions in 2023.

The recipients and honors are as follows: Happy Day Restaurants, Downtown Champion, BDL's highest award; Newberry Square, Community Vitality; IMUA Hawaiian Style Restaurant, outstanding promotional event; Brenda Barnes, Vital Volunteer; The Storm Cellar, Downtown Transformation; and Tami Meyers, Board Member of the Year.

Happy Day operates Mystic Cafe and Main Street Grill in downtown Lewiston as well as Tomato Bros., Zany's, Southway Pizzeria, Taco Time, A & W, Arby's and Happy Day Catering in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.

Newberry Square houses IMUA, Mad Hatter Tea Shop, Skalicky's Sweet Sensations Bakery, Nez Perce Traditions Gift Shop, Idaho Memories Gift & Souvenir Shop and Vine 46.

Barnes owns and operates her own public and community relations firm. The Storm Cellar sells a mix of new and carefully curated second-hand clothing in a former U.S. Bank branch in downtown Lewiston.

Meyers is a Realtor with Team B.M.C. Silvercreek in Lewiston.

Health care foundation accepting grant applications

The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation is accepting applications for grants between $2,500 and $10,000 from health and wellness not-for-profit groups serving the region.

Applications are available at lewisclarkhealth.org and will be open until the money the foundation has allotted for this round of grants is exhausted or June 1, according to a news release from the foundation.

Organizations receiving the money have to be located in southeastern Washington, north central Idaho or Wallowa County, Ore. The funds can be used for programs, projects, capital expenses, capacity building or operating costs.

The foundation was established in 2017 by then Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston by Ascension Health, a not-for-profit group, to RCCH Healthcare Partners, a for-profit business. The purpose of the foundation is disease prevention and the promotion of health and wellness in a manner that respects the values of the Roman Catholic Church.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 553-8482.