Biz in the Valley: Burlington to open this fall, Northern Lights’ Napoli to close & more

A discount department store will open this fall in the former home of Center Township’s Party City.

Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, will open at 115 Wagner Road next to Michaels in the township.

Remodeling of the previously reported store is nearing completion, company leadership said in September. It’s slated to open in the coming months.

New Jersey-based Burlington Stores offers discounted merchandise from retailers, touting steep price cuts on apparel, home decor and pet care items.

The company, now operating more than 900 stores nationwide, has opened dozens of new locations this year, including ones in York and Uniontown.

The Center Township location brings the total number of Burlington stores in Pennsylvania to 43.

Napoli to close Oct. 7

Napoli in the Northern Lights Shopping Center is closing its doors Oct. 7.

Owners said ongoing staffing issues and declining sales prompted the decision to close.

The pizzeria and restaurant at 1603 W State St. in Economy has for years offered old-fashioned pizza, pasta and other Italian fare from its Beaver County strip mall location.

It’s one of the few remaining businesses in the Northern Lights plaza.

New Brighton Pizza Joe’s closed

Pizza Joe’s in New Brighton closed amid staffing shortages and economic hardship in recent months, too.

The restaurant was located at 507 Fifth St. in the borough.

Pizza Joe's in New Brighton seen shuttered on Sept. 26, 2023.

Selectrode gets $688K loan to expand, modernize

A local alloy manufacturing company secured a $687,500 loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to assist in the purchase of a 17,250-square-foot manufacturing property at 100 Industrial Blvd. in Hopewell Township.

Selectrode Industries, through the Beaver County Corporation for Economic Development, was approved in September for a 15-year loan at 4.75% fixed interest to buy the building. Selectrode manufactures private-label welding electrodes, accessories, brazing and other alloys.

The company plans to relocate equipment to the new building and free up space at its current 100 Commerce Way facility. Selectrode will remove unused office space and freestanding buildings in the warehouse and refurbish the remaining offices in order to expand and modernize operations.

In the future, the company plans to “draw its own metal, open up its purchasing market, make customization possible, shorten delivery times and shrink inventory space.”

The total project cost is $1.38 million.

Past, present Beaver Countians selected for competitive leadership program

Beaver County is well-represented in this year’s class of Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows.

Aliquippa’s Daniel Rossi-Keen, executive director of RiverWise, and Amy Camp, a Beaver County native now living in Pittsburgh and owner of consulting agency Cycle Forward, are among the 40 people selected to participate in the free leadership and economic development training program.

The competitive fellowship is facilitated by the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 Appalachian states.

“I’ve lived in northern Appalachia my entire life. This is my place in the world, and I’m so excited to become more equipped to make a difference as a result of the program,” said Camp.

The nine-month curriculum is designed to strengthen economic and community growth in Appalachia. The class will participate in seminars and best practice reviews focused on designing effective economic development project proposals and strategies, identifying resources to foster development, accessing investment capital from public and private sources and more.

"In this season of expansive federal investment and rapid transition, it’s critical for community leaders to understand how regional networks of influence and resources flow,” Rossi-Keen said. “Participating in the Appalachian Leadership Institute will provide valuable insight into emerging programs, networks and projects that can benefit residents and communities throughout Beaver County.”

