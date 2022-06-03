U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Biz2Credit Named Among ‘Best Places to Work in Fintech’ by Prestigious American Banker Annual Ranking

Biz2Credit
·3 min read
Biz2Credit
Biz2Credit

NEW YORK, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Companies Group today announced that Biz2Credit was named to the list of 2022’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group.

“Biz2Credit is honored to be recognized as one of the ‘best places to work in financial technology’ by Best Companies Group,” said Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora, one of the nation’s leading experts in fintech and small business finance. “It shows how the culture we have created in the company inspires innovation and creates a great workplace for our people.”

Best Companies Group’s annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year’s list operate in and serve companies and customers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments, and financial advisory. Biz2Credit is a small business financing platform that serves business owners nationally, providing small business funding options that range from $10,000 to $6 million.

The 2022 list included the top 50 fintech companies in the country and was published by Arizent brands, the publisher of some of the leading financial industry news outlets, including American Banker, Accounting Today, National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning, and Digital Insurance.

“The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, managers and creative thinkers,” said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. “Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at fintechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them.”

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S. Both Biz2Credit and its Biz2X subsidiary were singled out in the 2022’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology list.

Companies from across the U.S. entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final ranking.

Biz2Credit has recently been named a Great Place to Work for 2022 and was also named to Built In’s list of Best Places to Work in 2021. The company has won numerous other fintech awards, including being named to Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Deloitte’s Fast 500, and Finovate’s Excellence in Pandemic Response award.

To learn about fintech job opportunities at Biz2Credit, visit Biz2Credit.com.

About Biz2Credit
Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $7 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: John Mooney, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com


