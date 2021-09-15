U.S. markets closed

BizClik Media Group hosts its second day of Technology, AI, Cyber Live

·1 min read

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second day of the Technology, AI, Cyber Live event—sponsored by BizClik Media Group and Leidos—is underway at the Tobacco Dock venue in London.

Following a successful first day of the event, the second day hosts many more technology leaders from the industry, including Sunil Ramakrishnan, Vice President for Consulting at CGI, Brigadier Stefan Crossfields, Head Information Exploitation and Chief Data Officer at the British Army, and many more. The event features talks from leaders across two stages, as well as discussion panels, which attendees can watch live or access online via a dedicated interactive streaming platform.

The ability to interact with the speakers via the online platform allows for virtual attendees to get the most out of the regular networking breaks that take place throughout the day and ask questions to the executives on stage as if they are viewing from the venue.

The list of speakers at the event is inclusive of various technology applications, from digital transformation of clinical research to the implementation of artificial intelligence in military operations, training, and data sharing.

While the second day of the event is underway, tickets are still available to attend virtually. Day three will be solely virtual, running via the Brella viewing and networking platform and will present region-specific content, separated by EMEA, APAC and North America regions.

For more information on the regional day of the event, sign up to the online platform at www.technologymagazine.com.

Jason Westgate
+44 (0)1603 217530
jason.westgate@bizclikmedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizclik-media-group-hosts-its-second-day-of-technology-ai-cyber-live-301378166.html

SOURCE BizClik Media

