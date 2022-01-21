U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

BizLink Announces Completion of Merger with LEONI Industrial Solutions Business Group

2 min read

Fremont, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizLink, a global leader in interconnect solutions, today announces that the sale of the LEONI Industrial Solutions business group to BizLink Holding Inc. has been completed. Considering BizLink's diversified quality solution portfolio, brand image, long standing relationships, and goodwill, the merger is one giant leap for BizLink Group. BizLink will build a new enterprise to keep providing cutting-edge interconnect solutions for customers, driving growth and innovation, and creating new opportunities for its employees, shareholders, and the communities.

BizLink will establish a new identity for itself with its business diversification and geographical expansion. With this acquisition, BizLink can greatly enhance its capabilities in the interconnect markets of Factory Automation, Healthcare, Machinery and Sensors, Telecommunication Systems, Rolling Stock, and Marine. More importantly, BizLink will become one of the world's leading technology providers in the connectivity industry and will grow steadily and rapidly in the coming years. With the possibilities that arise from the combination of the companies, cultures, capabilities, and industries, BizLink will continue its momentum in the connectivity industry and push forward to overcome any obstacles and challenges.

The core of our philosophy is to strive towards achieving long-term values to serve the best interests of all employees, customers, shareholders, and the society. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak that has disrupted the global supply chain since 2020, BizLink has been able to achieve growth in operations through cost management, supply chain optimization, smart sourcing, and automation to increase productivity. The employees of BizLink and IN BG will work together to identify and fully utilize the tremendous potential that can be achieved from a larger manufacturing network, a broader technology spectrum, and extensive mutual know-how.

About BizLink

BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and to become the leading global interconnect solution supplier. We support industries that are environmentally conscious and improve quality of life through providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of industries such as IT Infrastructure, Client Peripherals, Optical Fiber Communications, Industrial, Motor Vehicle, Electrical Appliances, Medical Equipment, and Solar. In addition, BizLink also specializes in providing one-stop EMS and NPI services based on customer's requests. With flexible production resources and global R&D teams in America, Europe, and Asia, BizLink always provides reliable interconnect solutions in close proximity to markets. At BizLink, we strive to keep collaborating closely with customers to turn their innovative ideas into reality. Visit www.bizlinktech.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizlink-announces-completion-of-merger-with-leoni-industrial-solutions-business-group-301465745.html

SOURCE BizLink Technology, Inc.

