BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,400+ Apparel Knitting Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

·3 min read

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the apparel knitting industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,400 apparel knitting companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized apparel manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's apparel knitting industry group.
Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's apparel knitting industry group.

View all apparel knitting company profiles. Try for Free!

Company profiles provide the following insights:

  • Company summary

  • Product and service offerings

  • Risk level report

  • Financial reports and management team contacts

  • Similar companies and competitors (by region)

  • Industry trends and challenges

  • Real-time news updates

Apparel Knitting Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Smart fabrics and knitwear are creating new opportunities and markets for apparel knitting mills as the industry innovates. Smart textiles use technology for fashion and design purposes, adding a multisensorial experience through light and sound. The size of the global smart fabrics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% by 2025.

COVID-19 has created immense challenges for many industries, including the apparel knitting sector. Supply chain disruptions have affected the shipment of products, leading to declining sales of knitwear. Additionally, restrictions and lockdowns have negatively affected production, making it hard to meet increased online demand.

Apparel Knitting Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private apparel knitting companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

  • Nike

  • Adidas

  • PVH Corp.

  • Puma

  • Under Armour

Specialized Manufacturers:

  • Bed Threads

  • Ralph Lauren

  • H&M

  • Red Fort Workwear

  • Gildan Apparel

View 50+ insights for all apparel knitting companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's apparel knitting industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Apparel Knitting Categories:

  • Hosiery and Sock Knitting Companies

  • Underwear and Nightwear Knitting Companies

  • Outerwear Knitting Companies

  • Sportswear Knitting Companies

Specialized Apparel Knitting Categories:

  • Tank Top Knitting Companies

  • Lounging Robe and Housecoat Knitting Companies

  • Prayer Shall Knitting Companies

  • Necktie Knitting Companies

  • Other Apparel Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

  • Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

  • Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

  • Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

  • Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-1-400-apparel-knitting-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301592001.html

SOURCE BizVibe

