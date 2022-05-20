U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,500+ Boiler, Tank, and Shipping Container Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the boiler, tank, and shipping container industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,500 boiler, tank, and shipping container companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing industry group.
Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing industry group.

View all boiler, tank, and shipping container company profiles. Try for Free!

Company profiles provide the following insights:

  • Company summary

  • Product and service offerings

  • Risk level report

  • Financial reports and management team contacts

  • Similar companies and competitors (by region)

  • Industry trends and challenges

  • Real-time news updates

Boiler, Tank, and Shipping Container Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Despite the pandemic causing global supply chain issues, the growth of e-commerce has led to increased demand for container shipping. Today, more than 15% of total retail sales are made online, and global e-commerce sales are growing 18% year-over-year, outpacing the general growth of retail sales.

The global pandemic and the resulting lockdowns have caused supply chain disruptions in many industries, including delayed and dislocated freight, causing many challenges for the industry. The pandemic has also caused drastic inflation and price fluctuations for the global shipping container industry.

Boiler, Tank, and Shipping Container Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private boiler, tank, and shipping container companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

  • Maersk Line

  • Mediterranean Shipping Company

  • CMA CGM

  • Hapag-Lloyd

  • Ocean Network Express

Specialized Manufacturers:

  • Ardagh Group S.A.

  • Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd

  • Muhr & Söhne GmbH & Co.KG

  • Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Limited

  • ZheJiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd.

View 50+ insights for all boiler, tank, and shipping container companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's boiler, tank, and shipping container industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Boiler, Tank and Shipping Container Categories:

  • Power Boiler and Heat Exchanger Manufacturers

  • Metal Tank Manufacturers

  • Metal Can Manufacturers

Top Specialized Metal Container Categories:

  • Metal Barrel Manufacturers

  • Metal Air Cargo Container Manufacturers

  • Vacuum Bottle and Jug Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

  • Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

  • Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

  • Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

  • Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-1-500-boiler-tank-and-shipping-container-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301548132.html

SOURCE BizVibe

