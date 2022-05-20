BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,500+ Boiler, Tank, and Shipping Container Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the boiler, tank, and shipping container industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,500 boiler, tank, and shipping container companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing industry group.

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Boiler, Tank, and Shipping Container Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Despite the pandemic causing global supply chain issues, the growth of e-commerce has led to increased demand for container shipping. Today, more than 15% of total retail sales are made online, and global e-commerce sales are growing 18% year-over-year, outpacing the general growth of retail sales.

The global pandemic and the resulting lockdowns have caused supply chain disruptions in many industries, including delayed and dislocated freight, causing many challenges for the industry. The pandemic has also caused drastic inflation and price fluctuations for the global shipping container industry.

Boiler, Tank, and Shipping Container Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private boiler, tank, and shipping container companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Maersk Line

Mediterranean Shipping Company

CMA CGM

Hapag-Lloyd

Ocean Network Express

Specialized Manufacturers:

Ardagh Group S.A.

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd

Muhr & Söhne GmbH & Co.KG

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Limited

ZheJiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd.

Story continues

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's boiler, tank, and shipping container industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Boiler, Tank and Shipping Container Categories:

Power Boiler and Heat Exchanger Manufacturers

Metal Tank Manufacturers

Metal Can Manufacturers

Top Specialized Metal Container Categories:

Metal Barrel Manufacturers

Metal Air Cargo Container Manufacturers

Vacuum Bottle and Jug Manufacturers

