U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,923.68
    -165.17 (-4.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,490.07
    -1,164.52 (-3.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,418.15
    -566.37 (-4.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.85
    -65.45 (-3.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.23
    -3.17 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.35 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0467
    -0.0088 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0161 (-1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1960
    -1.1620 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,135.82
    -971.30 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.46
    -19.22 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 15,000+ Plastic Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the plastic manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 15,000 plastic companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized plastic manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's plastic manufacturing industry group.
Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's plastic manufacturing industry group.

 

View all plastic manufacturing company profiles. Try for Free!

Company profiles provide the following insights:

  • Company summary

  • Product and service offerings

  • Risk level report

  • Financial reports and management team contacts

  • Similar companies and competitors (by region)

  • Industry trends and challenges

  • Real-time news updates

Plastic Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Single-use plastic products are on the rise, with nearly 40% of the world's supply manufactured or partly owned by the Chinese and South Arabian governments. One driver of demand for single-use plastics is the pandemic, as healthcare institutions, restaurants, and other businesses work to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

The rising awareness of the negatives of plastic products has led to strong regulations and laws against them. Plastic manufacturing in the first ten years of this century eclipsed the total produced in the entire last century. Due to these trends, many companies are gravitating towards eliminating plastic products.

Plastic Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private plastic manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

  • Dow Chemical Company

  • LyondellBasell

  • ExxonMobil

  • SABIC

  • INEOS

Specialized Manufacturers:

  • Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

  • Stevanato Group

  • Axiom Products

  • Spectrum Plastics Group

  • Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

View 50+ insights for all plastic manufacturing companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's plastic manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Plastic Categories:

  • Plastic Bag and Pouch Manufacturers

  • Plastic Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturers

  • Plastic Bottle Manufacturers

  • Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturers

  • Unlaminated Plastics Film and Sheet Manufacturers

Specialized Plastic Categories:

  • Inflatable Plastics Manufacturers

  • Plastic Bottle Cap and Lid Manufacturers

  • Plastic Bowls and Bowl Covers Manufacturers

  • Plastic Glove Manufacturers

  • Other Plastic Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

  • Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

  • Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

  • Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

  • Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-15-000-plastic-manufacturing-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301547234.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Again Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped sharply in Wednesday early afternoon trading, falling 5.2% through 12:10 p.m. ET. You can blame two Wall Street analysts for that drop: Piper Sandler and France's Exane BNP Paribas. In twin reports this morning, first Piper Sandler cut its price target on Tesla to $1,035 per share (but maintained its overweight rating), and then Exane BNP Paribas cut its price target on Tesla to $600, and reiterated its underperform (i.e., sell) rating.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • Why These 3 Uranium Stocks Jumped More Than 10% Today

    Uranium stocks were back on the rise Tuesday after several down weeks, with names across the sector surging as the session progressed. Uranium prices have dropped in recent weeks, and they aren't ticking upward yet. Uranium prices are currently hovering near two-month lows, according to data from TradingEconomics.com.

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • Oil prices end lower despite surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories as gasoline demand picks up

    Oil prices lose ground, failing to find support even after an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories, as a stock-market selloff calls the tune.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • AISTech 2022 hosts town hall forum with steel industry executives

    The final day of the AISTech 2022 convention at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center kicked off with its annual Town Hall Forum.

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • I pay $2,164 a year in retirement account fees – one month’s worth of contributions – should I leave one of the plans for an IRA instead?

    Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it? It’s great that you’re looking at the fees in your retirement account – they can really eat away at your nest egg if not managed properly. Does it ever make sense to choose an outside account, like an IRA or taxable brokerage account, where you have more control in your portfolio, over an employer-sponsored account, like a 401(k)?

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Poised for Biggest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Cl

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Used cars: 'There's a rich debate' over Carvana earnings, analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Carvana earnings as well as the outlook for the used car market and e-commerce.

  • China Is Winning the Lithium Wars. What It Means for Tesla and Other EV Stocks.

    A report from Gavekal Research says China is moving more aggressively into mining the metal, a step beyond processing it and producing batteries.

  • JD.com takes heavy losses in first quarter after strict Covid-19 lockdowns disrupt e-commerce

    China's Covid-19 lockdowns, which have severely disrupted logistics and dampened consumer spending, have dealt a heavy blow to the country's e-commerce giant JD.com, which is known for its efficient national distribution and delivery system. The company reported 3 billion yuan (US$444 million) in losses for the first quarter because of logistics disruptions and weak consumer spending, in sharp contrast to the 3.6 billion yuan in profit it posted in the same period last year. Costs in warehousing

  • How High Will Gas Prices Go? $6 a Gallon, According to One Prediction.

    J.P. Morgan sees pump prices surging from $4.50 as Americans take to the road for summer. Blame the industry's new economics.

  • Capital One sets new date for a hybrid return to office

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), one of the region’s largest employers, will bring its employees back to the office in a hybrid format on Sept. 6, a full year later than the McLean company originally planned. “A significant majority of associates will spend meaningful time working both in-person and virtually,” the company's CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement Wednesday. The rest of the week, offices will be fully open and employees are encouraged to come in.

  • Where’s the Beef? New Lawsuit Asks McDonald’s and Wendy’s That Very Question

    A lawsuit alleges that the fast-food companies use undercooked patties in ads to make burgers appear about 15% to 20% bigger than the ones served.

  • The Safe Bet for DraftKings? Checking the Charts, First

    Betting on sports is popular in America, Britain and around the world. Legal wagering is growing state by state in the U.S. so let's check out the charts of DraftKings . In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see a large bullish divergence.