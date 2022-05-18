BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 15,000+ Plastic Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the plastic manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 15,000 plastic companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized plastic manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
Company summary
Product and service offerings
Risk level report
Financial reports and management team contacts
Similar companies and competitors (by region)
Industry trends and challenges
Real-time news updates
Plastic Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Single-use plastic products are on the rise, with nearly 40% of the world's supply manufactured or partly owned by the Chinese and South Arabian governments. One driver of demand for single-use plastics is the pandemic, as healthcare institutions, restaurants, and other businesses work to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19.
The rising awareness of the negatives of plastic products has led to strong regulations and laws against them. Plastic manufacturing in the first ten years of this century eclipsed the total produced in the entire last century. Due to these trends, many companies are gravitating towards eliminating plastic products.
Plastic Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private plastic manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
Dow Chemical Company
LyondellBasell
ExxonMobil
SABIC
INEOS
Specialized Manufacturers:
Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.
Stevanato Group
Axiom Products
Spectrum Plastics Group
Continental Structural Plastics Inc.
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's plastic manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Plastic Categories:
Plastic Bag and Pouch Manufacturers
Plastic Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturers
Plastic Bottle Manufacturers
Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturers
Unlaminated Plastics Film and Sheet Manufacturers
Specialized Plastic Categories:
Inflatable Plastics Manufacturers
Plastic Bottle Cap and Lid Manufacturers
Plastic Bowls and Bowl Covers Manufacturers
Plastic Glove Manufacturers
Other Plastic Manufacturers
