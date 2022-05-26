U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.84
    +79.11 (+1.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,637.19
    +516.91 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,740.65
    +305.91 (+2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.24
    +39.07 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.26
    +3.93 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.50
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    +0.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    +0.0070 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2606
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0680
    -0.1730 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,561.20
    -208.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.36
    -18.78 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.92
    +42.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 2,000+ Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the electrical equipment manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 2,000 electrical equipment companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized electrical equipment manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's electrical equipment manufacturing industry group.
Snapshot of company insights for BizVibe's electrical equipment manufacturing industry group.

View all electrical equipment manufacturing company profiles. Try for Free!

Company profiles provide the following insights:

  • Company summary

  • Product and service offerings

  • Risk level report

  • Financial reports and management team contacts

  • Similar companies and competitors (by region)

  • Industry trends and challenges

  • Real-time news updates

Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Smart grid technology is creating many opportunities for the electrical equipment manufacturing industry as it enables electric power conditioning and control over generation and distribution of electric power. Smart grid development is also leading to increased investment and partnerships in the industry, helping to drive immense growth in the industry.

Due to aging populations around the world, the electrical equipment industry's shortage of skilled workers will have long-term effects, posing a serious challenge for manufacturers. To combat these challenges, companies are investing more in high-cost workforces that are appropriately skilled and leveraging new technologies such as automation to reduce dependence on human skills.

Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private electrical equipment manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

  • Hitachi Ltd

  • General Electric

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Siemens AG

Specialized Manufacturers:

  • WEG

  • TBEA Co. Ltd

  • Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

  • Regal Beloit Corporation

  • Aetz Ao

View 50+ insights for all electrical equipment companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's electrical equipment manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Electrical Equipment Categories:

  • Electric Motor and Generator Manufacturers

  • Transformer Manufacturers

Top Specialized Categories:

  • Relay and Industrial Control Manufacturers

  • Switchgear and Switchboard Apparatus Manufacturers

  • Other Electrical Equipment Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

  • Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

  • Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

  • Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

  • Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-2-000-electrical-equipment-manufacturing-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301550498.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • First flight of Spirit-tied B-21 bomber pushed to 2023

    The first flight of the B-21 bomber, one of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc.’s most important defense programs, has been moved back to 2023. The Northrop Grumman B-21 had previously been expected to fly later this year. According to a report from the Air Force Times, the service pushed back first flight by at least six months but is still expected to publicly unveil the first aircraft later this year.

  • The Trouble With Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wants to mine it, China is scouring Tibet for it, battery makers are crying out for it. Lithium, the wonder metal at the heart of the global shift to electric cars, is in a full-blown crisis. Demand has outstripped supply, pushing prices up almost 500% in a year and hindering the world’s most successful effort yet to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Te

  • Rare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to China

    (Bloomberg) -- A logistically risky and costly transfer of crude between tankers at sea highlights the steps at least one Chinese buyer is willing to take to ensure the smooth flow of oil from eastern Russia to Asia.Most Read from BloombergRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Bi

  • Costco Beats Q3 Sales Forecast, Membership Revenues Near $1 Billion

    Costco took in $984 million in new membership fee in its fiscal third quarter, helping the bulk retailer top Street forecasts for topline revenues.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Biden Might Limit Oil Exports to Lower U.S. Gasoline Prices

    Curbs would be controversial, since exports have been helping Europe reduce it's dependence on Russian oil. How U.S. refiners could be hurt.

  • These 3 Oil Companies Are Gaining From Rising Prices. They Also Have Attractive Dividends.

    Shares of TotalEnergies, Repsol, and Equinor are up sharply as markets slump. They could be worth holding at current prices because of their dividends.

  • Why Apyx Medical Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

    Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) has FDA received 510(k) clearance for the use of the Renuvion Dermal Handpiece for specific dermal resurfacing procedures. The Renuvion Dermal Handpiece is indicated for dermatological procedures to treat moderate to severe wrinkles and rhytides, limited to patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, or III. The company expects to begin a limited launch of Renuvion for this indication in Q3 of 2022, to enter full commercialization by the end of 2022. "We a

  • US Shale Is Holding Back While World Clamors for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearWhy So Few Big

  • Gas prices: U.S. hasn't built a major refinery 'in 60 years,' expert points out

    Gas for cars is priced as though crude oil is much higher than $110 per barrel, says one energy expert.

  • Which beaten-down blue chip should I buy for a quick bounce? Tigress Financial says Ford shares could soar 70% in the next year — here’s why

    Ford has been walloped. But this Wall Street firm says it has the gas to come back strong.

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • Oil ends sharply higher on tight supplies as EU wrangles over Russia import ban

    Oil prices end sharply higher Thursday, buoyed by tight supplies of U.S. crude and gasoline ahead of the start of summer driving season.

  • Magellan Midstream Partners Is Close to Discovering a Major Upside Breakout

    Magellan Midstream Partners is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes petroleum products. The stock was raised to an "overweight" rating with a $57 price target by a major sell-side firm Wednesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline into February followed by a modest rise.

  • Blue Oval City’s chief engineer maps out timeline; immediate expansion a 'possibility'

    Kearns has a deep well of experience in getting large production sites online for Ford, where he has worked for nearly 30 years. The Australian-born engineer has mostly worked at Ford’s large production sites throughout Asia.

  • Facebook parent Meta and Mark Zuckerberg are under siege

    Facebook parent Meta is taking heat from all sides.

  • Apple is hiking hourly pay for retail employees to $22 an hour. Corporate workers are getting a boost, too

    On Wednesday, a fourth Apple store, in Louisville, launched an organizing campaign to form a union.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Bought in Q1

    During the first quarter, the S&P 500 fell more than 5% as rampant inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates sparked fears about a recession. Similarly, billionaire David Siegel of Two Sigma Advisors doubled his position in PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), adding nearly 1.8 million shares to his hedge fund. Of course, the stock market sell-off has accelerated since the end of the first quarter.

  • Analysis-Schroeder throws in towel as German industry clings on to Russian gas

    Gerhard Schroeder has backed off from taking a top role at Russian energy giant Gazprom, dealing a setback to Germany's gas lobby as it seeks to keep the energy lifeline from Russia open. The former German chancellor played a critical role in establishing the energy bond between the countries and defending it over two decades. Earlier this month, following a barrage of criticism, Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft said Schroeder was stepping down from its board.

  • Zoom's Post-COVID Growth Strategy Is Coming Into Focus

    The big knock against Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) stock in recent months is that the video communications giant has likely plateaued since its business became a global sensation during earlier phases of the pandemic. Sure, annual sales are now well above $4 billion compared to $600 million in 2019. Zoom has likely lost many small accounts since early 2021, when nearly all meetings and gatherings were occurring online.